Jobless Claims Rise Sharply at Front of Expected Coronavirus Surge -- Update

03/19/2020 | 09:37am EDT

By Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits increased sharply last week, the front end of a surge in claims tied to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Initial jobless claims increased by 70,000 in the week ended March 14 to a seasonally adjusted 281,000. This is the highest level for the jobless claims since September 2017, following Hurricane Harvey, which struck the U.S. and disrupted business activity.

The survey period for Thursday's Labor Department release was before many states started reporting higher numbers of jobless claims this week related to business closures due to the coronavirus.

Still, a number of states specifically cited coronavirus-related layoffs last week, the report said. Many states have reported higher layoffs in services industries, particularly restaurants.

Ohio's three-day total for jobless claims through Tuesday was 78,000, compared with about 3,000 for the same period last week. Connecticut filers have submitted more than 30,000 new claims since Monday, compared with just 2,500 all last week.

Michigan received about 5,400 initial claims Monday, compared with typical filings of between 1,300 and 1,600. And Kentucky processed more than 9,000 claims on Tuesday alone, though it normally receives 2,000 jobless claims a week.

The state-level figures signal U.S. jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are slated for a potentially unprecedented rise in next Thursday's Labor Department report on claims, after remaining historically low at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Unemployment benefits are designed to serve as a source of income replacement, which could prove extra important for Americans during a rapidly moving crisis that is closing down businesses. Other income-support measures are pending in Congress.

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would ensure at least two weeks of paid emergency leave for people dealing with the virus's effects, sending it to President Trump for his expected signature.

The Trump administration also is proposing two rounds of direct payments totaling $500 billion to Americans beginning on April 6 and May 18 as part of a $1 trillion stimulus package.

Thursday's report showed the labor market was on solid footing just a couple of weeks ago. Continuing claims, those filed by workers unemployed for longer than a week, logged in at 1.701 million in the week ended March 7, a historically low level. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

