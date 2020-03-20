Jobless Claims Seen Surging -- Data Week Ahead

Log in
News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
03/20/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0945  Markit Mfg PMI Flash        Mar       40.0   (5)    50.7* 
          0945  Markit Services PMI Flash   Mar       42.0   (5)    49.4* 
          1000  New Home Sales              Feb       758K   (8)    764K 
                  -- percent change         Feb      -0.8%         +7.9% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Svy            Mar      -10     (3)   -2 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods Orders        Feb      -0.9%   (10)  -0.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Mar 21    875K   (8)    281K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      4Q       +2.1%   (11)  +2.1%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    4Q       +1.3%   (4)   +1.3%** 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Mar       N/A           5 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Feb      +0.4%   (11)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Feb      +0.2%   (10)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Feb      +0.2%   (10)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Feb      +1.7%   (6)   +1.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Mar       89.0   (7)    95.9*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-Feb Reading 
**4Q 2nd Reading 
***Mar Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

