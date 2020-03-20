Jobless Claims Seen Surging -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Flash Mar 40.0 (5) 50.7*
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash Mar 42.0 (5) 49.4*
1000 New Home Sales Feb 758K (8) 764K
-- percent change Feb -0.8% +7.9%
1000 Richmond Fed Svy Mar -10 (3) -2
Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Feb -0.9% (10) -0.2%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 21 875K (8) 281K
0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 4Q +2.1% (11) +2.1%**
0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 4Q +1.3% (4) +1.3%**
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Mar N/A 5
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Feb +0.4% (11) +0.6%
0830 Consumer Spending Feb +0.2% (10) +0.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Feb +0.2% (10) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Feb +1.7% (6) +1.6%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 89.0 (7) 95.9***
(Final)
*End-Feb Reading
**4Q 2nd Reading
***Mar Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com