Jobless Claims Seen Surging -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Flash Mar 40.0 (5) 50.7* 0945 Markit Services PMI Flash Mar 42.0 (5) 49.4* 1000 New Home Sales Feb 758K (8) 764K -- percent change Feb -0.8% +7.9% 1000 Richmond Fed Svy Mar -10 (3) -2 Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Feb -0.9% (10) -0.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 21 875K (8) 281K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 4Q +2.1% (11) +2.1%** 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 4Q +1.3% (4) +1.3%** 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Mar N/A 5 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Feb +0.4% (11) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Spending Feb +0.2% (10) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Feb +0.2% (10) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Feb +1.7% (6) +1.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 89.0 (7) 95.9*** (Final) *End-Feb Reading **4Q 2nd Reading ***Mar Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

