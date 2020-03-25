Jobless Claims Seen Surging -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 21 1500K (15) 281K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 4Q +2.1% (18) +2.1%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 4Q +1.3% (6) +1.3%* 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Mar N/A 5 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Feb +0.4% (19) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Spending Feb +0.2% (19) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Feb +0.2% (18) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Feb +1.7% (9) +1.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 90.0 (16) 95.9** (Final) *4Q 2nd Reading **Mar Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com