News : Commodities
Jobless Claims Seen Surging -- Data Week Ahead

03/25/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Mar 21    1500K  (15)    281K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      4Q       +2.1%   (18)  +2.1%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    4Q       +1.3%   (6)   +1.3%* 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Mar       N/A           5 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Feb      +0.4%   (19)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Feb      +0.2%   (19)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Feb      +0.2%   (18)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Feb      +1.7%   (9)   +1.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Mar       90.0   (16)   95.9** 
                  (Final) 
 
*4Q 2nd Reading 
**Mar Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

