Jobless Claims in the U.S. Fell Last Week

By Sharon Nunn and Sarah Chaney



WASHINGTON-The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits declined last week, signaling the labor market remains on solid footing in the first weeks of 2019.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., fell by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 in the week ended Jan. 12, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected 220,000 new claims last week.

Data can be volatile from week to week. The four-week moving average of claims, a steadier measure, dropped 1,000 to 220,750 last week.

Jobless claims have remained low in recent years, as the labor market continues to tighten and managers face difficulty finding qualified employees. The unemployment rate ticked up in December, but remained low by historical standards. Meanwhile, a gauge of wages increased 3.2% in 2018, the biggest full-year gain of the current business cycle.

Another part of the Labor Department's release shed light on how some workers are responding to the partial government shutdown.

Federal employees file under a separate program, which is reported with a one-week lag. For the week ended Jan. 5, the second week of the shutdown, 10,454 federal employees filed for first-time benefits. That was up by about 6,000 from the prior week. Claims by federal workers aren't adjusted for seasonality. Texas and California, with their larger populations, saw some of the highest numbers of claims in the U.S. Claims in the nation's capital and Maryland, which have higher concentrations of federal workers, jumped substantially.

Thursday's report showed the number of claims workers made for longer than a week climbed by 18,000 to 1,737,000 in the week ended Jan. 5. The figure, also known as continuing claims, is also reported with a one-week lag.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com.