Joblist : Launches to Bring Personalization and Collaboration to Job Search Process

08/13/2020 | 08:06am EDT

New startup aims to address biggest challenges for job seekers as 32 million unemployed Americans seek help

Joblist, a job search platform that personalizes the process of finding and landing a job, launched publicly today to address the needs of the millions of Americans facing historic unemployment and a struggling economy. The platform surfaces AI-driven job matches tailored to applicants’ preferences and enables them to collaborate on and share the list of jobs they’re interested in with their friends, family, and network.

Joblist seeks to address some of the biggest challenges that confront today’s job seekers, including the significant amount of time and effort that it takes to find relevant opportunities and the lack of guidance or help in this process. According to a Joblist survey, only 10% of job seekers are currently receiving help with their search despite the fact that a majority of job seekers would welcome assistance — 58% describe the job search process as lonely or isolating as a result.* Joblist addresses these problems in two ways: first, by offering a more customized search experience that is powered by a short preferences quiz, and second, by introducing collaboration to the job search process.

By enabling collaboration, Joblist allows family and friends to participate in the job search process. Job seekers can save their favorite job matches to their own personal “joblist” and then share that list with others so that they can also help look for jobs. This collaboration accelerates the search process, leads to better outcomes, and reduces the stress, anxiety, and isolation that is so common for many job seekers.

“It takes Americans more than nine weeks on average to find a new job, in large part due to an inefficient and isolating search experience. Joblist offers a better alternative by personalizing results and allowing you to work with others to quickly find the right jobs for you. If we can help people cut a week or even a day off of their search, we can have a real impact, especially right now,” said Joblist CEO Kevin Harrington.

Joblist seeks to understand a full set of any job seeker’s needs through a dynamic quiz. For example, when so many are out of work due to the pandemic, the quiz asks if you’re unemployed due to COVID-19, open to remote work, or a recent grad looking for entry-level opportunities. The quiz also narrows down preferences around the type of work and workplace that you’re interested in. Instead of relying solely on a single keyword, this allows Joblist to develop a more full picture of what a job seeker is looking for and quickly highlight the best matches across millions of available jobs from around the web.

Joblist’s recommendations also become smarter over time. As job seekers explore opportunities and save them to their personal joblist, results will become even more personalized through machine learning that adapts to these signals.

Joblist was built out of Wilbur Labs, a San Francisco-based startup studio, which has invested $4 million in the company. After making its soft launch last year, Joblist has been quietly gaining traction, already powering over 500,000 job applications and helping millions of job seekers, including many who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Although the Joblist team had planned a public launch for later this year, they decided to launch on an accelerated timeline to help as many people as possible.

“A job search should be more personal and collaborative — it should feel more like real life where the people who know you best can help you find the right opportunities that fit your individual needs. We see a future where people can seamlessly leverage their network when they need it the most. Work is collaborative — the job search process should be, too,” said Joblist Chief Product Officer Skylar Williamson.

Moving forward, the team is focused on introducing more collaboration features and continuing to train its search algorithms to deliver even more personalized results.

About Joblist

Joblist is a job search platform that personalizes the process of discovering and landing the right job for you. By surfacing AI-driven job matches tailored to your preferences, we aim to reduce the clutter of irrelevant matches yielded by generic search. Even better, you're not alone in the process – Joblist enables you to collaborate on and share the list of jobs you're interested in with your friends, family, and network. Joblist currently offers job listings for the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia. For more information, visit Joblist.com.

About Wilbur Labs

Wilbur Labs is a startup studio turning bold ideas into market-leading companies. We identify big customer pain points and build businesses to solve these problems. We work with industry leaders to manage the company, and continue to provide funding, shared resources, and operational support to ensure management is focused on solving problems that matter to users. Visit www.wilburlabs.com for more information on the studio, recent news, and open positions across the portfolio.

*Based on a survey of 1,816 Joblist website respondents in July and August 2020.


© Business Wire 2020
