Jobot :, the AI Recruiting Firm, Triples in Size

Continues Rapid Growth with Opening of San Francisco, Calif. Office

Jobot Opens New Offices in LA, OC and in San Francisco’s Two Embarcadero Center

Jobot announced today that they are opening three new offices this week. At both their headquarters in Irvine and branch office in Los Angeles, they are doubling in size. They are also launching their first office in Northern California.

Jobot’s founder, Heidi Golledge, says: “Since Jobot’s launch last year, we have had clients flooding in from the Bay Area. Technology, construction and finance companies and job seekers alike have reached out to Jobot needing our services. It made sense for us to open our newest Jobot location in the epicenter of tech and now construction and finance. Our new office at Two Embarcadero allows us to service companies from start-ups to billion-dollar businesses.”

In addition to opening its third office and helping their clients grow, Jobot has also seen extensive growth due to strong demand, growing from 19 to 65 Jobot Pros in the last three months.

The new Jobot San Francisco, LA and OC offices are open for business as of August 5, 2019.

In addition to Jobot, Golledge’s other successful ventures include being the CEO + Co-Founder of CyberCoders, which she sold to ASGN for $100+ million in 2013. She currently remains the CEO + Co-Founder of CareerBliss. CareerBliss is an online career community and review forum for job seekers and employers, with over 8 million open jobs.

About Jobot

The Jobot platform blends proprietary AI technology and experienced recruiting pros to create the first of its kind job matching engine. This unique blend of technology and recruiting skill makes recruiting top talent and building a positive work culture possible for every company.

For more about Jobot visit www.Jobot.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005109/en/