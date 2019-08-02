Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jobs Report: Slower, but Still Solid Job Growth Further Tightens Labor Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 09:49am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 164,000 in July, and the numbers for May and June were revised down. Employment growth has clearly slowed down in 2019, averaging a 141,000 monthly gain in the past six months, versus over 200,000 during 2018.

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

But even this more modest job growth is enough to continue tightening the labor market. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent in July, due to an improvement in labor force participation, but the broader labor slack measure, U6, dropped to 7.0 percent, the lowest since 2000.

As we expect economic growth to remain above the two percent rate for the rest of the year, we do not expect employment growth to significantly slow further. We should expect more of the same in the US labor market: moderate employment growth, labor market tightening, intensifying recruiting and retention difficulties, and higher labor cost growth which will continue to draw more people into the labor force. The combination of slower revenue growth and faster labor cost growth should continue squeezing corporate profits. In this environment, further Fed rate cuts are somewhat less obvious.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jobs-report-slower-but-still-solid-job-growth-further-tightens-labor-market-300895680.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aAMARILLO BIOSCIENCES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:07aPound plunge prompts bargain hunters to look beyond Brexit fog
RE
10:06aRICHARD BAKER : Hudson's Bay special panel says Chairman Baker's bid inadequate
RE
10:06aAGTECH : Born Out of Working With Nandos, Agtech Start-Up Greenfingers Mobile Looks to Expand to More Countries and Provide Lower-Cost Finance to African Farmers
AQ
10:06aDEERE MPANY : Govt, John Deere Ink U.S.$50 Million Tractor Deal
AQ
10:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Further delay in despatch of circular regarding (1) discloseable and connected transaction acquisition of 100% equity interest in the target company and estimated new daily connected transactions of the company after the acquisition of the equity interest of the target company (2) proposed amendments to the articles of association of the company
PU
10:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) completion of subscription of new shares (2) completion of sale and purchase of shares and (3) unconditional mandatory cash offer by abci for and on behalf of the joint offerors to acquire all the issued shares of royale furniture holdings limited
PU
10:05aEXXON MOBIL : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Supplement - PDF version
PU
10:05aFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRS197 FRS199 - Listing of New Financial Instruments
PU
10:05aNEXSTAR MEDIA : Names Susan Tully Senior Vice President of Local Content Development
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group