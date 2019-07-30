JobsOhio Backs Marxent in Bid for Job Growth

“Ohio is a great place to live and work. Marxent knows that, and we are pleased to support its continued innovation and expansion in the state."

Today, Marxent began utilizing the resources of JobsOhio to support and expand high-tech job growth in the state. Thanks to opportunistic and flexible financing opportunities for growth-stage companies, Marxent has committed to adding 30 positions at its Miamisburg, Ohio headquarters.

Marxent has committed to adding 30 positions at its Miamisburg, Ohio headquarters, thanks to opportunistic and flexible financing opportunities for growth-stage companies provided by JobsOhio. (Photo: Business Wire)

JobsOhio is the private economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and capital investment in Ohio. It works alongside its partners at the state and local level to attract innovative companies like Marxent, which is diversifying the state’s economy. JobsOhio worked closely with its regional partner, the Dayton Development Coalition, on the Marxent expansion.

"The JobsOhio team is unparalleled,” said Rick Hanley, Marxent’s Chief Financial Officer. “They are doing right both by the people of Ohio and by companies that want to contribute to job growth in the state. Not only were they great to work with but the resources and support that they have been able to provide Marxent solidified our commitment to continuing to grow the company in Ohio."

JobsOhio’s private model allows it to support projects with creative financing packages designed to encourage job growth in information technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and other target sectors. By providing innovative solutions to company needs, JobsOhio can to provide flexibility for companies looking to grow in the North American market.

“Marxent is a catalyst in the ongoing growth of augmented reality and virtual reality spaces, and that provides exciting career opportunities that keep the best and brightest talent in Ohio,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief investment officer. “Ohio is a great place to live and work — Marxent knows that, and we are pleased support its continued innovation and expansion."

“Between team, talent, the cost of living, the great schools here and the support of JobsOhio, we can’t think of a better place to be a startup,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of Marxent.

About Marxent

Marxent® is the leading 3D visualization platform for furniture and home improvement retailers. The most innovative retailers depend on Marxent to help them reduce returns, sell more merchandise, and enhance the customer experience. Marxent’s patent-pending Photo to Floorplan™ feature helps customers design how they shop - directly from inspirational photos. Marxent offers 3D applications for every point in the customer journey including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, 360 Product Spins and 3D Room Designer with Photo to Floorplan™. Innovative retailers and manufacturers such as Macy’s, Bob’s Discount Furniture, AZEK Building Products, and American Woodmark use Marxent’s solutions. Learn more at marxent.com.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion efforts. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth, Columbus 2020, Dayton Development Coalition, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at JobsOhio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

