Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jobvite : Debuts First Integrated Talent Acquisition Suite for Marketing-first Recruiting Organizations at HR Technology Conference & Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

New end-to-end analytics dashboard and automation platform enables recruiters to make proactive decisions based on data-driven insights

According to Deloitte, 94% of recruiters believe they have inadequate recruiting processes and technology. To address this void in today’s recruiting environment, Jobvite (www.jobvite.com), the industry leader in best-of-breed recruiting software, is debuting its fully-integrated end-to-end talent acquisition suite at HR Technology Conference & Expo (booth #1722) Oct. 1-4 in Las Vegas.

Deep integrations with recently acquired Talemetry, RolePoint and Canvas, have established Jobvite as the category leader for the marketing-first recruiting organization. Jobvite now offers a talent acquisition suite that uses smart automation to connect critical recruiting data, processes and interactions across the candidate journey.

Jobvite’s new analytics dashboard and end-to-end recruiting data help recruiters make proactive decisions based on data-driven insights to achieve business objectives. The integrated platform enables recruiters to fill their pipeline with the right external or internal candidates, modernize talent interactions and hire at scale to drive business outcomes.

“Today’s talent acquisition leaders face a fragmented, diluted and confusing technology landscape,” said Aman Brar, CEO of Jobvite. “Recent research reports that the average large company now has nine core talent applications, with the number one challenge being the integration of existing systems. Jobvite’s talent acquisition suite empowers companies to provide a rich hiring experience, enabling hiring teams to source, engage, hire, onboard and retain top talent within one platform.”

Organizations now have access to two comprehensive solutions: an end-to-end talent acquisition suite encompassing Jobvite’s Applicant Tracking System (ATS) with Talemetry’s recruitment marketing platform, or they can leverage Talemetry’s recruitment marketing platform to augment and enhance an existing ATS or Human Resource Information System (HRIS). RolePoint and Canvas capabilities are now tightly-integrated modules in both Jobvite and Talemetry and can also be purchased standalone.

“Jobvite is the only company with our breadth and depth of capabilities, allowing recruiters to work smarter and faster by automating administrative tasks,” said Jade Bourelle, executive vice president of product for Jobvite. “By deeply integrating Jobvite, Talemetry, RolePoint and Canvas under one roof, we’re simplifying recruiting results with data-driven business outcomes while accomplishing our mission of empowering both people and companies to grow with our comprehensive recruiting experience.”

Jobvite helps talent acquisition transform into a more strategic function that proves its value with C-level decision-makers by driving business growth. To learn more, visit www.jobvite.com, follow the company on social media @Jobvite, or see them at HR Technology Conference & Expo at booth #1722.

About Jobvite

Jobvite is leading the next wave of talent acquisition innovation with a candidate-centric recruiting model that helps companies engage candidates with meaningful experiences at the right time, in the right way, from first look to first day. The expanded Jobvite platform infuses automation and intelligence into today’s expanded recruiting cycle to increase the speed, quality and cost-effectiveness of talent acquisition. Focused exclusively on recruiting software since 2006 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Jobvite serves thousands of customers including Ingram Micro, Schneider Electric, Premise Health, Zappos.com, and Blizzard Entertainment. Jobvite continues to empower companies to provide an even richer hiring experience with its recent acquisitions of Talemetry, RolePoint and Canvas – enabling hiring teams to source, engage, hire, onboard, and retain top talent with one end-to-end platform. To learn more, visit www.jobvite.com or follow the company on social media @Jobvite.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pHARVEY NORMAN : HVN Sale of Interest in The Byron at Byron Resort
PU
08:31pOTTO ENERGY : Morgans rates OEL as Add
AQ
08:29pKELLOGG COMPANY : Expands World Food Day Online Food Drive on Amazon
PR
08:29pOLLI CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Investors of Pending Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm
GL
08:28pSAEX CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm
GL
08:23pIMAX USA : Experience Gemini Man in IMAX® 3D+ in HFR (High Frame Rate)
PU
08:23pGENERAL MOLY : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
08:19pFTCH CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Farfetch (FTCH) Investors of Pending Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:16pCANADA HOUSE WELLNESS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results Amended Sales License Received
AQ
08:16pMACROGENICS : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds MacroGenics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MGNX
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORP : GREEN RISE CAPITAL : Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction with Bull Market..
4Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
5CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group