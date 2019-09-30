Jobvite : Debuts First Integrated Talent Acquisition Suite for Marketing-first Recruiting Organizations at HR Technology Conference & Expo

New end-to-end analytics dashboard and automation platform enables recruiters to make proactive decisions based on data-driven insights

According to Deloitte, 94% of recruiters believe they have inadequate recruiting processes and technology. To address this void in today’s recruiting environment, Jobvite (www.jobvite.com), the industry leader in best-of-breed recruiting software, is debuting its fully-integrated end-to-end talent acquisition suite at HR Technology Conference & Expo (booth #1722) Oct. 1-4 in Las Vegas.

Deep integrations with recently acquired Talemetry, RolePoint and Canvas, have established Jobvite as the category leader for the marketing-first recruiting organization. Jobvite now offers a talent acquisition suite that uses smart automation to connect critical recruiting data, processes and interactions across the candidate journey.

Jobvite’s new analytics dashboard and end-to-end recruiting data help recruiters make proactive decisions based on data-driven insights to achieve business objectives. The integrated platform enables recruiters to fill their pipeline with the right external or internal candidates, modernize talent interactions and hire at scale to drive business outcomes.

“Today’s talent acquisition leaders face a fragmented, diluted and confusing technology landscape,” said Aman Brar, CEO of Jobvite. “Recent research reports that the average large company now has nine core talent applications, with the number one challenge being the integration of existing systems. Jobvite’s talent acquisition suite empowers companies to provide a rich hiring experience, enabling hiring teams to source, engage, hire, onboard and retain top talent within one platform.”

Organizations now have access to two comprehensive solutions: an end-to-end talent acquisition suite encompassing Jobvite’s Applicant Tracking System (ATS) with Talemetry’s recruitment marketing platform, or they can leverage Talemetry’s recruitment marketing platform to augment and enhance an existing ATS or Human Resource Information System (HRIS). RolePoint and Canvas capabilities are now tightly-integrated modules in both Jobvite and Talemetry and can also be purchased standalone.

“Jobvite is the only company with our breadth and depth of capabilities, allowing recruiters to work smarter and faster by automating administrative tasks,” said Jade Bourelle, executive vice president of product for Jobvite. “By deeply integrating Jobvite, Talemetry, RolePoint and Canvas under one roof, we’re simplifying recruiting results with data-driven business outcomes while accomplishing our mission of empowering both people and companies to grow with our comprehensive recruiting experience.”

Jobvite helps talent acquisition transform into a more strategic function that proves its value with C-level decision-makers by driving business growth. To learn more, visit www.jobvite.com, follow the company on social media @Jobvite, or see them at HR Technology Conference & Expo at booth #1722.

