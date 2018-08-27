Log in
Jody Michael of Jody Michael Associates Honored by Crain's Chicago Business as Part of Inaugural Chicago's Notable LGBTQ Executives of 2018

08/27/2018 | 02:35pm CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jody Michael Associates, a Chicago-based, boutique executive coaching and career coaching company, is proud to announce that Founder and CEO Jody Michael has been honored in Crain's Chicago Business' first ever special section of Chicago's Notable LGBTQ Executives and business leaders of 2018.

Crain's Chicago Business selected honorees through a rigorous screening process and submissions from the community. "I am humbled and excited to be included among some of the most notable executives and leaders not only within the LGBTQ community but the Chicago business community as a whole," says Michael.

Prior to founding Jody Michael Associates, Michael was also one of the first female traders on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and then became one of the first executive coaches in the county. Michael considers it her life's work to help clients reach their fullest potential, whether they own their own small business or work in a large corporate environment — regardless of their ethnicity, religion, gender and/or sexual orientation. She has long supported professionals within the LGBTQ community by helping them encompass their identity in and out of business and she encourages organizations to create diversity initiatives and promote equality for all employees.

She serves on the Board of Directors of StartOut, a national organization advocating equal access for LGBTQ entrepreneurs. Jody is deeply passionate about empowering LGBTQ professionals and leveling the economic playing field for the LGBTQ community. She joined the board not only to help further its national mission, but also to spread awareness in the Chicagoland business community.

Crain's Chicago's full listing of Chicago's Notable LGBTQ Executives of 2018 will be published in the August 27, 2018 issue and will also be available online. 

ABOUT JODY MICHAEL ASSOCIATES

At Jody Michael Associates, we believe in you and your capacity to perform at a higher level. We say this with great confidence because, for more than 20 years, we've been a catalyst for change, coaching thousands of individuals to realize and exceed their greatest goals.

We are a Chicago-based company with coaches in Atlanta, New York and San Francisco specializing in executive coaching, career coaching and leadership development training. Our team is led by Jody Michael, a C-level executive coach, Master Certified Coach, Board Certified Coach and University of Chicago-trained psychotherapist.

Media Contact:
Amy Franklin
200630@email4pr.com
646-489-0300

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jody-michael-of-jody-michael-associates-honored-by-crains-chicago-business-as-part-of-inaugural-chicagos-notable-lgbtq-executives-of-2018-300702053.html

SOURCE Jody Michael Associates


© PRNewswire 2018
