Joe Combs, formerly with iManage, Joins DocsCorp as Director, Partnerships & Alliances

08/06/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Joe will be responsible for managing the DocsCorp partner program and its extensive network to support worldwide market demand for its fully integrated document productivity and security software.

DocsCorp, a leading provider of enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that the new role of Director, Partnerships & Alliances will be filled by Joe Combs, who previously worked for iManage as Director of EMEA Channel Partners.

As Director, Partnerships & Alliances, Joe will be responsible for growing mutually successful relationships between the company and its network of partners and resellers to help them sell, deploy, and service DocsCorp solutions. Joe will be based in Paris and will report to the VP of Global Commercial Operations, Ben Mitchell.

“Joe has over a decade of experience in managing global partner relationships, most of which was spent working for two of our technology partners: iManage and OpenText,” said Ben. “This is a very exciting time to be joining DocsCorp as the company has just experienced the best sales results in its 15-year history in 2018-19. Joe is going to be a huge asset to the business, helping us launch and develop strategic relationships with our global partners to promote DocsCorp across multiple sectors around the world.”

Joe commented, saying, “DocsCorp already has a very loyal and engaged partner network and having a dedicated management resource will help this to grow. Our partners can expect to see a more structured program, with active enablement tools and timely communications to stay current with product developments and new opportunities. I’m also looking forward to developing new strategic alliances as DocsCorp expands its technology offerings into new markets.”

Joe has significant experience in managing partner relationships and driving sales opportunities. Prior to joining DocsCorp, Joe worked for iManage as the Director, EMEA Channel Partners; OpenText as EMEA Principal Consultant and as a Legal Senior Pre-Sales Manager; Workshare as a Product Manager; and with Adobe in Product Management and as a Sales Consultant.

About DocsCorp

DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and beyond. Find out more at docscorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Blog


© Business Wire 2019
