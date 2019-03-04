Joe Ferlisi to Join Rockefeller Capital Management as Chief Information Officer

Rockefeller Capital Management today announced that Joe Ferlisi will
join as Chief Information Officer of the Firm, starting in May. Ferlisi
will be responsible for Rockefeller’s innovation, technology and
information strategy and architecture as well as data security across
all parts of the business.
Ferlisi will lead the Firm’s digital transformation and innovation
initiatives, including the new Rockefeller Global Family Office platform
designed to provide an intuitive and tailored experience for clients and
advisors alike and create a truly distinctive client experience.
“Joe is one of the most experienced technology leaders in the industry
and the key architect of many innovative and widely used platforms,”
said Gregory J. Fleming, President & CEO of Rockefeller Capital
Management. “Joe’s proven track record driving technological
transformations across complex organizations, his strategic vision and
collaborative approach will help the Firm deliver unparalleled service
to our clients. At Rockefeller, we continue to invest in our people,
systems and capabilities in order to become the premier wealth advisory
firm.”
Ferlisi has more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership
roles in the wealth management industry. He was most recently Chief
Technology Officer for Global Banking and Markets at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, which he joined in 2016. Previously, Ferlisi was the
Chief Technology Officer for Field and Client Technology for Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management from 2013 to 2016. He started his career at
Merrill Lynch, where he spent 17 years in roles of escalating
importance, finishing as the Senior Technology Executive for the
Consumer Channels Technology Team. He also served as the Chief
Technology Officer for Merrill Edge and was focused on technology for
wealth management businesses. Ferlisi is a graduate of New Jersey City
University and has a master’s degree in management technology from the
Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania.
About Rockefeller Capital Management
Rockefeller Capital
Management is a leading independent, privately-owned financial services
firm offering global family office, asset management and strategic
advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families,
institutions and corporations. The Firm has offices in New York,
Atlanta, Boston, Washington, DC, Salt Lake City, and Wilmington,
Delaware.
