Joe Ferlisi to Join Rockefeller Capital Management as Chief Information Officer

03/04/2019 | 07:01am EST

Rockefeller Capital Management today announced that Joe Ferlisi will join as Chief Information Officer of the Firm, starting in May. Ferlisi will be responsible for Rockefeller’s innovation, technology and information strategy and architecture as well as data security across all parts of the business.

Ferlisi will lead the Firm’s digital transformation and innovation initiatives, including the new Rockefeller Global Family Office platform designed to provide an intuitive and tailored experience for clients and advisors alike and create a truly distinctive client experience.

“Joe is one of the most experienced technology leaders in the industry and the key architect of many innovative and widely used platforms,” said Gregory J. Fleming, President & CEO of Rockefeller Capital Management. “Joe’s proven track record driving technological transformations across complex organizations, his strategic vision and collaborative approach will help the Firm deliver unparalleled service to our clients. At Rockefeller, we continue to invest in our people, systems and capabilities in order to become the premier wealth advisory firm.”

Ferlisi has more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership roles in the wealth management industry. He was most recently Chief Technology Officer for Global Banking and Markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which he joined in 2016. Previously, Ferlisi was the Chief Technology Officer for Field and Client Technology for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management from 2013 to 2016. He started his career at Merrill Lynch, where he spent 17 years in roles of escalating importance, finishing as the Senior Technology Executive for the Consumer Channels Technology Team. He also served as the Chief Technology Officer for Merrill Edge and was focused on technology for wealth management businesses. Ferlisi is a graduate of New Jersey City University and has a master’s degree in management technology from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania.

About Rockefeller Capital Management
Rockefeller Capital Management is a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm offering global family office, asset management and strategic advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions and corporations. The Firm has offices in New York, Atlanta, Boston, Washington, DC, Salt Lake City, and Wilmington, Delaware.


© Business Wire 2019
