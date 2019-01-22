Joe Garibaldi Appointed Vice President of U.S. Sales at Optovue

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optovue , the global leader in the development of optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT angiography (OCTA), today announced the promotion of Joe Garibaldi to vice president of U.S. Sales, where he will continue to lead the U.S. sales force for Optovue as well as identify new strategic partnering opportunities to grow the company’s U.S. product portfolio.



Garibaldi joined Optovue in 2009 as a territory manager and he has been promoted into multiple leadership positions within the sales organization where he has led sales growth in both the Optometry and Ophthalmology markets. In recent years, Joe expanded the Optovue sales organization to commercialize the AngioVue OCT Angiography imaging system, which is now the number one selling product at Optovue. Prior to joining Optovue, he was a sales manager for Ophthalmic Instruments and prior to this, he was a recruiter for Apex Systems.

“On behalf of Optovue, it is with great pleasure that I announce the promotion of Joe to this important role for our company,” said Jay Wei, founder and chief executive officer at Optovue. “For the past nine years, Joe has demonstrated excellent sales leadership skills in both the ophthalmic and optometric industries, and he has successfully expanded our sales team to meet the industry demands for the AngioVue® OCTA Imaging system and our full product portfolio offering. I have the utmost confidence in Joe’s ability to lead Optovue’s sales team forward.”

Optovue is the first company to develop and commercialize the pioneering OCTA technology , which provides clinicians with information about the blood flow in the retina – the light sensitive tissue lining the back of the eye.

The company’s proprietary OCTA instrument, the AngioVue System, embodies a non-invasive, dyeless technique for quickly visualizing the presence or absence of flow in the blood vessels, as well as abnormal blood vessels. In seconds, the AngioVue System acquires images to enable physicians to analyze the microvasculature and perfusion in ocular diseases with extraordinary detail, which may help to determine the best course of treatment for each patient.

About Optovue

Optovue, Inc. is a privately held medical device company founded in 2003. Headquartered in Fremont, Calif., the company is dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of high-speed OCT and OCTA technology used to facilitate the diagnosis and management of eye diseases, many of which may lead to permanent blindness. To date, there are over 570 peer-reviewed publications detailing the AngioVue OCTA Imaging technology and clinical applications. The company has installed over 12,000 products worldwide. For more information, visit www.optovue.com .

