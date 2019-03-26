Joe Hall Joins AccessOne as Senior Vice President of Business Development

AccessOne,
a leading provider of patient financing options designed to help
patients manage their healthcare costs, today announced it has hired Joe
Hall as its senior vice president of business development.
Hall reports to the chief executive officer and is responsible for
AccessOne’s business development strategy and sales operations
execution. Hall also works closely with the company’s marketing,
implementation and client engagement teams.
“We are very pleased to have Joe join AccessOne,” said Mark Spinner, CEO
of AccessOne. “From the beginning of his career, Joe has been working
with health system executives to deliver software and service-based
platforms that solve problems and add value. His focus on revenue cycle
solutions and experience partnering with clients will be a great
addition to our team as we continue to grow.”
Hall comes to AccessOne with more than 25 years of experience in the
healthcare technology industry. Before joining AccessOne, Hall served as
a sales leader for Change Healthcare where he was responsible for
managing multiple teams.
Prior to his time at Change Healthcare, Hall worked as an executive vice
president at McKesson Corporation leading teams in large enterprise
sales environments. He also held sales positions at Misys Healthcare
Systems and Omnicell Healthcare.
“By offering patients flexible financing choices that can evolve as
their lifestyle changes, AccessOne financially empowers patients like no
other company I’ve seen before. I’m thrilled to work for a company that
helps patients manage rising healthcare costs and avoid postponing care
which can sacrifice their health. I see great opportunity for growth and
look forward to leading the business development and sales team,” said
Hall.
About AccessOne
AccessOne is a leading provider of flexible, co-branded patient
financing solutions. Founded by providers, our solution provides a
consumer-focused experience which drives high patient satisfaction for
our clients. We have helped over one million consumers afford
out-of-pocket medical expenses for health systems nationwide. We offer
the most comprehensive platform in the industry with funding models that
help more providers and programs that reach more patients. All patients
qualify for our program with no credit reporting or negative outcomes.
To learn more, visit www.accessonemedcard.com
or connect on LinkedIn.
