Joe Hall Joins AccessOne as Senior Vice President of Business Development

03/26/2019 | 09:08am EDT

AccessOne, a leading provider of patient financing options designed to help patients manage their healthcare costs, today announced it has hired Joe Hall as its senior vice president of business development.

Hall reports to the chief executive officer and is responsible for AccessOne’s business development strategy and sales operations execution. Hall also works closely with the company’s marketing, implementation and client engagement teams.

“We are very pleased to have Joe join AccessOne,” said Mark Spinner, CEO of AccessOne. “From the beginning of his career, Joe has been working with health system executives to deliver software and service-based platforms that solve problems and add value. His focus on revenue cycle solutions and experience partnering with clients will be a great addition to our team as we continue to grow.”

Hall comes to AccessOne with more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare technology industry. Before joining AccessOne, Hall served as a sales leader for Change Healthcare where he was responsible for managing multiple teams.

Prior to his time at Change Healthcare, Hall worked as an executive vice president at McKesson Corporation leading teams in large enterprise sales environments. He also held sales positions at Misys Healthcare Systems and Omnicell Healthcare.

“By offering patients flexible financing choices that can evolve as their lifestyle changes, AccessOne financially empowers patients like no other company I’ve seen before. I’m thrilled to work for a company that helps patients manage rising healthcare costs and avoid postponing care which can sacrifice their health. I see great opportunity for growth and look forward to leading the business development and sales team,” said Hall.

About AccessOne

AccessOne is a leading provider of flexible, co-branded patient financing solutions. Founded by providers, our solution provides a consumer-focused experience which drives high patient satisfaction for our clients. We have helped over one million consumers afford out-of-pocket medical expenses for health systems nationwide. We offer the most comprehensive platform in the industry with funding models that help more providers and programs that reach more patients. All patients qualify for our program with no credit reporting or negative outcomes. To learn more, visit www.accessonemedcard.com or connect on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
