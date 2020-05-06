Log in
Joe Johnson, Former President of ABCO Engineering Corporation, Joins Board at Ei Companies

05/06/2020 | 06:01am EDT

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Johnson, a known leader with more than 40 years of management experience in the Construction Services, is the newest board member of Ei Companies ("Ei"). As the former owner of ABCO Engineering Corporation, a leading Construction Quality Assurance company recently acquired by Ei, with offices in Centennial, CO, and operations throughout the United States.

Joe brings a wealth of knowledge to us with significant expertise in construction quality oversight. Joe has decades of experience focused on delivery of quality assurance observations for multi‐family and commercial construction, including inspections, consulting, problem resolution, personnel and leadership development. Throughout his career Joe has worked on all types of projects, most notably complex projects such as multi-story multifamily residential structures. The intricacy on these projects give them a higher risk profile which requires significant attention by all involved: Owners, builders, and especially insurance carriers. Joe's reputation and ability to help make higher risk projects successful for all involved are impressive, making Joe a great addition to the Ei Board of Directors. 

Before leading ABCO Engineering Corporation to its financial and industry success Joe was a homebuilder, General Contractor, Property Manager, and a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Joe holds a bachelor's degree in Management and Business Administration from Wichita State University. He is an expert in international building codes, quality construction control, and risk management. Joe is a licensed ICC building and residential inspector, in addition to a licensed FHA/HUD and Colorado Public Schools inspector.

We at Ei Companies welcome Joe Johnson and are excited regarding such a valuable addition to our Team.

About Ei Companies

Ei Companies is a group of companies providing end to end solutions for the construction industry including Quality Assurance, Energy Modeling, Consulting & Construction Oversight, MEP Engineering services amongst others. The companies consist of Ei Corporation, Energy Inspectors Corporation, Ei Risk Management Corporation, and Ei Design, Inc. The companies are headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional offices in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Southern California, Northern California, Utah, Oregon, and Washington

www.eicompanies.com 

About ABCO:

ABCO is a Colorado-based quality assurance consulting firm with more than 30 years of experience in Quality Assurance implementation. ABCO provides quality assurance and forensic observations and has developed unique skillsets and innovative tools, such ultrasonic window leak detection, to increase the quality of building installations. ABCO works with the nation's largest developers, contractors, and insurance companies to deliver A Better Construction Outcome, applying the highest standards of quality assurance in construction. ABCO is based in Denver, Colorado and services clients in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.  

www.abco-corp.com  

Contact: D. Armentrout
Director of Marketing
Ei Companies
702/960-2206
darmentrout@eicompanies.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joe-johnson-former-president-of-abco-engineering-corporation-joins-board-at-ei-companies-301053462.html

SOURCE Ei Companies


© PRNewswire 2020
