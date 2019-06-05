Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joe Kiani Named Honorary Academic by Mexican Academy of Surgery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 07:26pm EDT

The Mexican Academy of Surgery (Academia Mexicana de Cirugía A.C.), an advisory body of the Mexican Federal Government, named Joe Kiani an Honorary Academic of the organization. Kiani is the founder of Masimo, creator of non-invasive monitoring technology and the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. His appointment was made at the 85th Annual Academic Ceremony June 4th, 2019 at the Mexican Academy of Surgery Auditorium.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605006025/en/

Joe Kiani, Founder of Masimo and the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)

Joe Kiani, Founder of Masimo and the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)

The Mexican Academy of Surgery strives to achieve excellence in surgical specialties through the continuous development and vigilance of academic programs. It is committed to the development of education and investigation in all branches of surgery to maintain the health of all Mexicans.

“It is an honor to be named an Honorary Academic by the Mexican Academy of Surgery and to further advance patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care through advanced technologies and improved processes,” said Kiani. “The goal of Masimo and the Patient Safety Movement is to create actionable solutions for patient safety around the globe and eliminate preventable patient deaths.”

Earlier, at the symposium hosted by the Mexican Academy of Surgery, Kiani discussed the importance of patient safety and how to ensure it. Dr. David Mayer, Patient Safety Movement Foundation CEO – and others – discussed achievements and proposed next steps related to patient safety and the diverse national and international programs in place.

About Patient Safety Movement

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 4.8 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is a global non-profit which creates free tools for patients and hospitals. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to ZERO. Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the world’s best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward ZERO preventable deaths. Visit patientsafetymovement.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:28pCANACCORD GENUITY : reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results
PU
08:28pTOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Employee Share Purchase Plan and Director / PDMR Purchases
PU
08:20pLake Resources NL Raises $2.4m to Accelerate Drilling at Cauchari and Olaroz
AW
08:18pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Singapore Exchange to boost derivatives, target Southeast Asia unicorns
RE
08:18pUNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Form Type 4
PU
08:17pCuba's private-sector workers say Trump's travel curbs will hurt them too
RE
08:14pBOEING 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm
BU
08:13pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : says it has complied with all rules in Panama mining contract
RE
08:13pSANTOS : Dorado appraisal confirms major oil and gas resource
PU
08:12pENGAGEMENT LABS : Announces Number of Common Shares Issuable Upon Conversion of all Outstanding 1% and 2% Debentures
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT : Groupe Renault - Communication of the BOD - June, 5th, 2019
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
3SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Justice Department to review 1941 ASCAP, BMI consent decrees
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. cruise operators stop sailing to Cuba, travelers vent anger online
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : EXCLUSIVE: Pentagon eyes rare earth supplies in Africa in push away from China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About