 Joe Manning Named Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is proud to announce Joe Manning as the Chief Marketing and Technology Officer. Joe has been a valued member of the Drysdale team since 2017, serving as the Director of Technology. With a consistent track record of success in technology and an extensive background in freelance web design, Manning has the innovative techniques necessary to merge technology and marketing.

President and CEO, Gretchen Pearson states, “Joe is ideal for our leadership team. He offers a fresh perspective to the industry. He will enable us to continue to lead and innovate technologies that will enhance our clients' overall experience.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is determined to be an industry leader. By merging marketing and technology, Drysdale Properties is maximizing today’s growing technology resources in the marketplace. As marketing is key to a company’s growth, Drysdale Properties strives to enhance and impact our client experience and engage our clients at every level.

“Over the past decade, there have been many leaps in technology that can enhance marketing. We must adjust to the growing market trends, improve our measurable marketing and form strategic systems of communicating with our clients,” says Manning.

Manning graduated with Honors from San Francisco State University with a degree in Product Design and a minor in Marketing. He began his professional career as a freelance Web Designer in 2004, serving entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes. While Manning was Director of Technology at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, he implemented a company-wide project management solution to improve efficiency and expectations from all stakeholders. He has been a key player throughout his entire professional career, including rebranding and bringing new ideas and seeing them through from start to finish. Manning joined the Drysdale team because of Gretchen Pearson’s strong leadership, the exciting branding perspective of Berkshire Hathaway, and the opportunity to make exciting changes.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is the 13th Largest Brokerage in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network, No. 42 in Sales Volume by RealTrends and is ranked No. 71 in RISMedia’s Power Broker Top 500 Report. Additionally, its President/CEO, Gretchen Pearson, was featured in California Real Estate Magazine’s March/April 2018 article titled “The Lead.” Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is home to over 1,300 real estate professionals in 45+ offices throughout Northern California and Nevada.

