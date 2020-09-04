Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joe's Produce Gourmet Market : Celebrates 75 Year Anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 10:42am EDT

Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market is now owned and operated by the grandson of Gaspare, Joe Maiorana, who prides the thriving market on being the destination for the highest quality meats and produce in Wayne County, MI.

75 years ago, Gaspare Maiorana bought an apple orchard in Livonia, Michigan where he sold apples and seasonally grown produce to friends and neighbors.

What began then as humble beginnings is now an award winning gourmet market that welcomes guests from all over metro Detroit.

Joe credits his grandfather and father with creating their gourmet market to be the foundation for safe, healthy food selections to meet the needs of the local community. The market has built a reputation for having incredibly high standards for only offering the finest choices in produce, meats, seafood, house-made gourmet entrees, hearth-baked breads, and desserts, and fine wines.

In addition to its best-in-class food and wine selections, the market employs chefs, bakers, and culinarians, all of whom have a true passion for food and who are meticulous at their jobs.

Some of the unique offerings that customers truly love are the restaurant quality meals to-go, safe curbside grocery pickup, online grocery ordering with delivery soon to come, and locally sourced meats and produce.

Joe’s also highlights its unique offerings at special wine dinners, seasonal events held at the store location, and at catered parties and events throughout metro Detroit.

To learn more about Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market and to begin your shopping experience, visit https://www.joesproduce.com where party trays, gift baskets, and gift certificates can be ordered.

Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market is located at 33152 W Seven Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 and can be contacted through its website or by calling (248) 477-4333.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aBROOKSIDE ENERGY LIMITED : - Orion Project Mitchell Well Workover Successfully Commenced
AQ
11:11aBOGOTA FINANCIAL : Savings, Gibraltar Bank merge
AQ
11:11aNELES CORPORATION : - Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act, BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Neles
AQ
11:10aENTERGY : Texas Restoration Update – Friday, September 4, 2020
PU
11:05aHOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05aROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HDFC Bank Limited – HDB
BU
11:03aHARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
11:01aPublication of Exempted Document in relation to the Contemplated Merger with Aker Solutions ASA
AQ
11:01aAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Publication of Exempted Document in Relation to the Contemplated Merger With Kværner ASA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
3CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
4CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5ENI SPA : ENI : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group