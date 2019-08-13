Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joget Operator Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Enables automated deployment of low-code applications on the hybrid cloud using Kubernetes

Joget Inc, the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, is pleased to announce the availability of the Joget Operator to further simplify and accelerate app development on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. It has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification, and is now available in the Red Hat Container Catalog and Red Hat OpenShift Embedded OperatorHub.

Joget combines the best of business process automation, workflow management and rapid application development in a simple, flexible and open platform. Visual and web-based, it empowers non-coders to instantly build and maintain apps anytime, anywhere. This makes Joget a natural fit for modern hybrid cloud and container infrastructure.

Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, and Operators are a modern way to automate infrastructure management tasks. The Joget Operator helps to automate the deployment of Joget on Red Hat OpenShift, so that OpenShift customers can focus on delivering applications instead of worrying about infrastructure issues.

“Going from no infrastructure to a deployed business application is now easier to achieve with Red Hat OpenShift and Joget,” said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget Inc. “Partnering with Red Hat OpenShift provides our customers an end-to-end solution and helps accelerate their digital transformation journey.”

“Joget Operator has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification and is part of the Red Hat Partner Connect ecosystem,” said Julio Tapia, director, Cloud Platforms ecosystem, Red Hat. “Kubernetes Operators are appealing because they help encode the human operational logic normally required to manage services running as a Kubernetes-native application and aim to make day-to-day operations easier. By providing Operators on Red Hat OpenShift, users can begin experiencing the next level of benefits from a Kubernetes-native infrastructure, with services designed to ‘just work’ across the cloud where Kubernetes runs.”

Joget has been a pioneer in low-code platforms and has introduced innovative features such as automatic support for progressive web apps (PWA), integrated application performance management (APM) and TensorFlow AI integration. To learn more about Joget, visit www.joget.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Joget Inc.

Joget Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. Every organization demands easy to build and adaptable applications, and Joget enables those application delivery goals with a low total cost of ownership.

With more than 200,000 downloads, 1,800 installations and 10,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:35aALZCHEM GROUP AG : Sales and earnings in the first half-year 2019 in line with full-year forecast
EQ
12:35aSchindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2019
TE
12:35aSTRAUMANN GROUP : Strong momentum continues as first-half organic revenue climbs 16% and core EBIT margin reaches 28%
TE
12:31aINSR : Q2 2019 results: Profitable quarter
AQ
12:31aTHQ NORDIC : acquires Milestone s.r.l.
AQ
12:24aMalaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at zero percent
RE
12:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:07aVALUETRONICS : Media Release - Valuetronics' Q1FY2020 net profit decreased by 3.1% to HK$48.1 million
PU
12:07aVALUETRONICS : Q1FY2020 Financial Statement and Related Announcement
PU
12:07aVALUETRONICS : Q1FY2020 Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4AVEO GROUP : AVEO : Australia's Aveo Group signs takeover deal with Canada's Brookfield
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Google, Facebook, Amazon to testify in U.S. against French digital tax

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group