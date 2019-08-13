Joget Operator Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification

Enables automated deployment of low-code applications on the hybrid cloud using Kubernetes

Joget Inc, the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, is pleased to announce the availability of the Joget Operator to further simplify and accelerate app development on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. It has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification, and is now available in the Red Hat Container Catalog and Red Hat OpenShift Embedded OperatorHub.

Joget combines the best of business process automation, workflow management and rapid application development in a simple, flexible and open platform. Visual and web-based, it empowers non-coders to instantly build and maintain apps anytime, anywhere. This makes Joget a natural fit for modern hybrid cloud and container infrastructure.

Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, and Operators are a modern way to automate infrastructure management tasks. The Joget Operator helps to automate the deployment of Joget on Red Hat OpenShift, so that OpenShift customers can focus on delivering applications instead of worrying about infrastructure issues.

“Going from no infrastructure to a deployed business application is now easier to achieve with Red Hat OpenShift and Joget,” said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget Inc. “Partnering with Red Hat OpenShift provides our customers an end-to-end solution and helps accelerate their digital transformation journey.”

“Joget Operator has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification and is part of the Red Hat Partner Connect ecosystem,” said Julio Tapia, director, Cloud Platforms ecosystem, Red Hat. “Kubernetes Operators are appealing because they help encode the human operational logic normally required to manage services running as a Kubernetes-native application and aim to make day-to-day operations easier. By providing Operators on Red Hat OpenShift, users can begin experiencing the next level of benefits from a Kubernetes-native infrastructure, with services designed to ‘just work’ across the cloud where Kubernetes runs.”

Joget has been a pioneer in low-code platforms and has introduced innovative features such as automatic support for progressive web apps (PWA), integrated application performance management (APM) and TensorFlow AI integration. To learn more about Joget, visit www.joget.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Joget Inc.

Joget Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. Every organization demands easy to build and adaptable applications, and Joget enables those application delivery goals with a low total cost of ownership.

With more than 200,000 downloads, 1,800 installations and 10,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

