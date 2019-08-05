Joh Berenberg Gossler KG : Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures



Notification of details of stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued common shares in dematerialized form with a nominal value of 0.01 EUR per share of Global Fashion Group S.A. (ISIN: LU2010095458; German Securities Code (WKN): A2PLUG; ticker symbol: GFG) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 29 July 2019 until and including 01.08.2019 stabilisation measures as further specified attached.

Notification of the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

In connection with the public offering of shares in Global Fashion Group S.A., Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (ISIN: LU2010095458; German Securities Code (WKN): A2PLUG; ticker symbol: GFG), Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 2 July 2019 and was discontinued on 01 August 2019, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried following stabilisation measures:

Begin of stabilisation measures: 02 July 2019,

End of stabilisation measures: 01 August 2019,

Nominal value: EUR 20,000.00 (2,000,000 shares),

Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates:

Date

(dd.mm.yyyy) Low High 02.07.2019 4.09 4.09 03.07.2019 - - 04.07.2019 4.17 4.17 05.07.2019 4.32 4.32 08.07.2019 4.30 4.30 09.07.2019 4.19 4.19 10.07.2019 4.15 4.38 11.07.2019 4.15 4.28 12.07.2019 4.14 4.25 15.07.2019 4.10 4.25 16.07.2019 4.08 4.24 17.07.2019 4.00 4.20 18.07.2019 3.90 4.05 19.07.2019 3.85 4.00 22.07.2019 3.83 4.00 23.07.2019 3.86 3.94 24.07.2019 3.85 3.94 25.07.2019 3.84 3.94 26.07.2019 3.85 3.94 29.07.2019 3.90 3.99 30.07.2019 3.95 4.25 31.07.2019 3.98 4.10 01.08.2019 4.15 4.20

Trading venue: XETR (regulated market Frankfurt Stock Exchange).