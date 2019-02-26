Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joh Berenberg Gossler KG : Private placement of ordinary bearer shares in Medios AG completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 02:05am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Disposal
Private placement of ordinary bearer shares in Medios AG completed

26.02.2019 / 07:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.
 
Private placement of ordinary bearer shares in Medios AG completed 
  
February 26, 2019
Medios AG's (DE000A1MMCC8, WKN: A1MMCC ticker: ILM1) core shareholder, namely mediosmanagement GmbH, incl employees and further members of the Management Board, sold in total 2,184,603  existing no-par value bearer shares in Medios AG, corresponding to 15% of all outstanding bearer shares, in a private placement to institutional investors. The selling shareholder and Manfred Schneider (Founder & CEO) agreed to a 180-day lock-up.
 
Following the placement, mediosmanagement GmbH and Manfred Schneider hold jointly approximately 41%. Accordingly, the free float will increase from approximately 40.5% to approximately 55.5% of the voting rights.
 
Berenberg acted as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the placement.
 
The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on February 26, 2019 by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of mediosmanagement GmbH.
 
Disclaimer / Important Note
This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
 
This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the above mentioned securities in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction.
 
The securities mentioned above have already been sold. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.
 
The securities of Medios AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of Medios AG may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

26.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

780943  26.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780943&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:15aUBS Chief Sergio Ermotti`s Damage Control
AQ
02:15aMOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES : IIFL Holdings fall up to 9% on Sebi order in NSEL scam
AQ
02:15aBANK OF MONTREAL : Canadian Banks Wary of Quadrigacxs Assets Over Money Laundering Concerns
AQ
02:15aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : AGs office secures more than $5M for KY from Medicaid fraud settlement with dialysis provider
AQ
02:15aBANK OF MONTREAL : QuadrigaCXs $30 mln Confiscated by Court, Banks Believe Exchange Might Be Involved in Money Laundering
AQ
02:15aPOSCO CHEMTECH : Prosecutors launch probe into ambassador to Russia over bribery allegations
AQ
02:15aPUBLIC BANK BERHAD : Malaysia anti-graft agency`s probe into Jawala unit still ongoing
AQ
02:15aPERSIMMON : names Dave Jenkinson permanent CEO
RE
02:14aCapital for Colleagues plc - Change of Board Responsibilities
PR
02:14aSK TELECOM : Ld (GDR) - Resolution to call the AGM of shareholders
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : resets growth strategy with cost cutting, divestment plans
3BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
4SEC seeks contempt charge against Tesla's Musk, says tweet violates deal
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : Carmaker PSA lifts profit outlook after record 2018 earnings
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.