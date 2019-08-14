John A. Hartog Named to Northern California Super Lawyers' 2019“Top 10” List

ORINDA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartog, Baer & Hand Managing Principal John A. Hartog was named to the Northern California Super Lawyers 2019 “Top 10” list of lawyers in Northern California. He has been selected 15 times to the ‘Top 100’ list of lawyers in Northern California.



Northern California Super Lawyers is a Thomson Reuters rating service and publication that lists outstanding lawyers, from more than 70 practice areas, who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The objective of the selection process is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that may be used as a resource to assist in the search for legal counsel. Compiled through peer nomination and research, approximately five percent (5%) of the Northern California Bar received the distinction.

Hartog is a California certified specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law, and Taxation Law. He possesses particular expertise in counseling trustees administering living trusts and in resolving disputes among beneficiaries and fiduciaries. Hartog is a Fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel and a past Chair of the Executive Committee of the Trusts & Estates Section of the California State Bar. He is also a past Chair of the Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law Advisory Commission to the Board of Legal Specialization of the California State Bar. Hartog received his L.L.M in taxation from Golden Gate University of Law (1984); his J.D. from Hastings College of the Law (1979); and his B.A., cum laude, from Pomona College (1974).

About Hartog, Baer & Hand

Hartog, Baer & Hand is a boutique trust and estate law firm featuring bar certified specialists in planning, administration, dispute resolution, litigation and taxation. Established in 1991, the firm serves clients throughout the greater Bay Area and California.

