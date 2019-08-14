Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John A. Hartog Named to Northern California Super Lawyers' 2019“Top 10” List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

ORINDA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartog, Baer & Hand Managing Principal John A. Hartog was named to the Northern California Super Lawyers 2019 “Top 10” list of lawyers in Northern California. He has been selected 15 times to the ‘Top 100’ list of lawyers in Northern California.

Northern California Super Lawyers is a Thomson Reuters rating service and publication that lists outstanding lawyers, from more than 70 practice areas, who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The objective of the selection process is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that may be used as a resource to assist in the search for legal counsel. Compiled through peer nomination and research, approximately five percent (5%) of the Northern California Bar received the distinction.

Hartog is a California certified specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law, and Taxation Law. He possesses particular expertise in counseling trustees administering living trusts and in resolving disputes among beneficiaries and fiduciaries. Hartog is a Fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel and a past Chair of the Executive Committee of the Trusts & Estates Section of the California State Bar. He is also a past Chair of the Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law Advisory Commission to the Board of Legal Specialization of the California State Bar. Hartog received his L.L.M in taxation from Golden Gate University of Law (1984); his J.D. from Hastings College of the Law (1979); and his B.A., cum laude, from Pomona College (1974).

About Hartog, Baer & Hand
Hartog, Baer & Hand is a boutique trust and estate law firm featuring bar certified specialists in planning, administration, dispute resolution, litigation and taxation. Established in 1991, the firm serves clients throughout the greater Bay Area and California.

Contacts:
Traci Stuart / Joey Telucci
Blattel Communications         
415.413.4522 / 415.413.4523             
traci@blattel.com / joey@blattel.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Extension of bridge financing agreement
EQ
02:20pTOM TAILOR : publishes preliminary results for the second quarter 2019
EQ
02:19pMARSH & MCLENNAN : McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh)
PR
02:17pOSRAM LICHT : in constructive negotiations with ams
PU
02:17pLAKE AREAUT : AREA CORN PROCESSORS LLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:15pLEON FURNITURE : IIROC Trade Resumption - LNF
AQ
02:13pPOWERVERDE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:13pPRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter Results
BU
02:12pGLOBAL ROBOTIC CHALLENGE WINNER : Dale Southard
PU
02:12pFUTURESTACK NEW YORK : Creating More Perfect Software Together
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil tumbles 5% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group