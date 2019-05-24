Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

John B Larson : Larson Hosts Delegation of Students and Mentors from Greater Hartford

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 09:09pm EDT

Yesterday, Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) hosted a group of students from the Hartford area representing the Greater Hartford Youth Leadership Academy. The students presented their policy recommendations on reducing chronic absenteeism in schools, reducing poverty, and reducing gun violence to their Members of Congress. Larson was joined by Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT-03).

'I was thrilled to be able to welcome these students to Washington D.C. and to hear their ideas about how to combat some of the issues the Hartford area is struggling with. Congress is about the vitality of ideas, and this group of students offered their first-hand perspective on how to engage students in school, address generational poverty, and reduce gun violence and its ripple effect in the surrounding community. I am proud to represent such a thoughtful and impressive group of young people, and I believe they all have bright futures advocating for their communities. I look forward to continuing this dialogue and working with this delegation to address these issues,' said Larson.

'I'm always excited to have young people from Connecticut here in Washington. When I was their age, I got involved in politics and government and found that I could make a tremendous difference even at a young age. I love that students from the Greater Hartford Youth Academy are here making a difference on the issues in their communities. They're not waiting in line, and they haven't decided to sit on the sidelines. They decided to make a difference now,' said Murphy.

This youth-led delegation included students from Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford, Windsor, and Bloomfield public schools and mentors from Hartford's Public Safety Coalition (CSC), including: Andrew Woods (Hartford Communities that Care), Steve Harris (06120 resident), Carl Hardick (YMCA), Anthony Barrett (YMCA), Darryl Morgan (HCTC), Jessina Womack (HCTC), Eddie Brown (HCTC), Andre Harris (HCTC), Winston Kennedy (Shiloh Baptist Church), Brian Thomas (Urban Hope Refuge).

The students also visited the National Museum of African American History & Culture, toured the U.S. Capitol, and visited the Library of Congress for their presentation, where they were also able to view a collection from the Library that included letters from Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2015, Larson brought a delegation of stakeholders from Hartford's 06120 neighborhood to meet with federal departments and agencies.

###

Disclaimer

John B. Larson published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2019 01:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54p2019 CPF Summer Board Meeting Sponsors To Date
PU
09:54pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : U.S., China bicker over ‘extravagant expectations' on trade deal
PU
09:49pUNBRIDLED ENTHUSIASM : A Bright Future for Ag
PU
09:35pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Trade protection doesn't have to exclude growth stocks
RE
09:09pJOHN B LARSON : Larson Hosts Delegation of Students and Mentors from Greater Hartford
PU
09:04pRODNEY DAVIS : Davis Urges Trade Deal with China and Vote on USMCA for Farmers
PU
07:09pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : CBDT extends due dates of TDS compliance in respect of deductors in the State of Odisha
PU
06:28pWORLD BANK : Support to Small and Medium Critical to Boosting Agriculture in Ukraine
PU
06:28pUKRAINE : Program-for-Results on Accelerating Private Investment in Agriculture
PU
06:28pWORLD BANK : Turkey Sustainable Cities II Additional Financing Project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : facial recognition ban won just 2% of shareholder vote
2RUMBLEON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
3ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : ADAMAS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $5..
4JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP : JACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership ZACCARO JOANNE CA..
5VERINT SYSTEMS INC. : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Verint Systems..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About