John Bagocius, Former VP Sales for the Public Safety and the Commercial UAS Groups for FLIR Systems Joins Draganfly as Senior VP Sales

Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce that John Bagocius will join the Draganfly leadership team as SVP Sales.



Mr. Bagocius was the VP of Sales for the Public Safety & Commercial UAS groups for FLIR Systems. John came to FLIR via the Aeryon Labs acquisition, where he ran the Public Safety and Commercial Drone business lines as well. Before joining Aeryon, John served the biometrics technology field, most recently as the Director of Sales for Crossmatch Technologies, providing biometric solutions and identity management tools to military and law enforcement agencies worldwide.

John has over 20 years of experience in both direct and channel sales to all levels of the government (Federal, DOD, intel, state & local) as well as the critical infrastructure industry (power generation, nuclear, DOT) and various commercial entities in the education, finance, and transportation industries. John’s experience has been based in security and technology - hardware, software, and complete solution offerings.

John is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as a member of the prestigious White House Honor Guard performing duties at the White House, Pentagon, and Arlington National Cemetery. John also served as a member of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as part of a joint United Nations Task Force conducting operations in Africa.

“John has a strong record of delivering exceptional business results and building collaborative business relationships,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly. “He is an outstanding addition to our team and we are incredibly honoured to have him join Draganfly.”

“This is a great opportunity to continue to build Draganfly’s amazing reputation and presence in the market,” said John Bagocius, SVP Sales, Draganfly. “I am excited to join this innovative team and customer network and looking forward to building new capabilities and channels as we continue to grow.”

John is a graduate of Florida State University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems Management.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

