Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Bianco Joins Black & Veatch as Civil Works Program Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers veteran to help Federal business support the development, protection and restoration of land and waterways

Climate change, shifting population demographics and an increasing focus on resiliency are reshaping infrastructure initiatives across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). To better support USACE as it strives to meet these challenges, Black & Veatch today announced John Bianco has joined the company as Civil Works Program Manager.

Bianco brings decades of Civil Works project and program experience as an engineer with the USACE, and as manager of critical infrastructure projects for a leading engineering services provider. This includes a range of technical engineering and advisory roles focused on dam safety, flood management, infrastructure recovery, military construction and more.

Most recently, Bianco served as USACE Special Assistant for Dam Safety where he worked to improve the effectiveness and efficiencies within the geographically distributed Regional Dam Safety Production Centers as well as a term as Chair of the Dam safety Steering Committee. His new responsibilities will include business development and services for large and complex projects, assessment and active management of project risk as well as reviews of large dams and levees, and the enhancement of core project management processes and methods.

“John Bianco brings a strong reputation within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for his focus on safety quality program management, and experience with high-profile, critical infrastructure projects.,” said Randy Castro, president of Black & Veatch’s federal business. “With the evolving mission of the USACE Civil Works program, he provides Black & Veatch with additional expertise to manage complex, multi-stakeholder engagements that ensure long-term sustainability and for a broad range of stakeholders.”

For more than a century, Black & Veatch has been providing resilient solutions to the U.S. government’s mission-critical facilities, infrastructure and programs worldwide. Its federal services group provides expertise in mission-critical facilities, civil works, construction, design-build contracting, environmental services, integrated services, master planning and security.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Defense programs impact and improve the lives of millions of Americans and our allies around the world,” Bianco said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues at Black & Veatch who are committed to building a more sustainable, more resilient future for all of us.”

Editor’s Notes:

  • Black & Veatch was ranked #4 in the Engineering News-Record Top 400 list for Government Offices
  • For a high-resolution image of John Bianco, please click here.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pPETMED EXPRESS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:19pBurlington Stores Team Up with AdoptAClassroom.org to Raise Needed Funds for Teachers & Students During COVID-19
PR
12:17pU.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
RE
12:17pGAS PLUS S P A : Aggiornamento calendario annuale degli eventi societari 2020
PU
12:17pL'OREAL : Half-Year Financial Report
PU
12:17pBONDUELLE : The August 03 2020 2019-2020 Financial Year Revenue
PU
12:17pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Completes Strategic Deal with Remote Streaming Developer Parsec To Deliver New Gaming Experiences Through Streaming
PU
12:17pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Stemrechten en noemer - Situatie op 31 juli 2020
PU
12:17pCOMMERZBANK : Hans-Jörg Vetter becomes Commerzbank's new Chairman of the Supervisory Board more
PU
12:17pInflation Expectations Survey Report - June 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group