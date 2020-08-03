John Bianco Joins Black & Veatch as Civil Works Program Manager

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers veteran to help Federal business support the development, protection and restoration of land and waterways

Climate change, shifting population demographics and an increasing focus on resiliency are reshaping infrastructure initiatives across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). To better support USACE as it strives to meet these challenges, Black & Veatch today announced John Bianco has joined the company as Civil Works Program Manager.

Bianco brings decades of Civil Works project and program experience as an engineer with the USACE, and as manager of critical infrastructure projects for a leading engineering services provider. This includes a range of technical engineering and advisory roles focused on dam safety, flood management, infrastructure recovery, military construction and more.

Most recently, Bianco served as USACE Special Assistant for Dam Safety where he worked to improve the effectiveness and efficiencies within the geographically distributed Regional Dam Safety Production Centers as well as a term as Chair of the Dam safety Steering Committee. His new responsibilities will include business development and services for large and complex projects, assessment and active management of project risk as well as reviews of large dams and levees, and the enhancement of core project management processes and methods.

“John Bianco brings a strong reputation within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for his focus on safety quality program management, and experience with high-profile, critical infrastructure projects.,” said Randy Castro, president of Black & Veatch’s federal business. “With the evolving mission of the USACE Civil Works program, he provides Black & Veatch with additional expertise to manage complex, multi-stakeholder engagements that ensure long-term sustainability and for a broad range of stakeholders.”

For more than a century, Black & Veatch has been providing resilient solutions to the U.S. government’s mission-critical facilities, infrastructure and programs worldwide. Its federal services group provides expertise in mission-critical facilities, civil works, construction, design-build contracting, environmental services, integrated services, master planning and security.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Defense programs impact and improve the lives of millions of Americans and our allies around the world,” Bianco said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues at Black & Veatch who are committed to building a more sustainable, more resilient future for all of us.”

