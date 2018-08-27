John Cornyn : Cornyn Statement on U.S.-Mexico Trade Announcement

'Millions of jobs in Texas depend on an updated NAFTA, and it's important that we get this right.'

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the President announced a preliminary agreement between the United States and Mexico to update the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA):

'This is a positive step, and now we need to ensure the final agreement brings Canada in to the fold and has bipartisan support. A trilateral agreement is the best path forward, and any modernized agreement should do no harm to states like Texas whose economy has seen the benefits of cross-border commerce. Millions of jobs in Texas depend on an updated NAFTA, and it's important that we get this right.'