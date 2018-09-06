Log in
John Cornyn : Cornyn on Port Arthur LNG Milestone

09/06/2018 | 02:47am CEST

WASHINGTON-U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after Sempra LNG & Midstream received a notice of schedule from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the permit application to construct and operate the proposed Port Arthur natural gas liquefaction-export project in Jefferson County:

'I'm glad to see Jefferson County and the Trump Administration taking this critical step to boost our economy and increase energy independence of our allies,' said Sen. Cornyn. 'Increasing global exports will help southeast Texas grow, and I applaud the Jefferson County leaders who fought to help make this happen.'

Disclaimer

John Cornyn published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 00:46:06 UTC
