John Cortale, Managing Director of The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, Announces Upcoming Client Appreciation Events


08/27/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Cortale, Managing Director of The Cortale Group and Wealth Advisor at LPL Financial will be hosting two events in appreciation of his clients in the upcoming months. The Cortale Group will be holding an event exclusively for his clients residing in Virginia on September 26th at DC Prime Steaks in Ashburn. For this event, we’ve invited a guest speaker from MFS Investments with ideas on staying calm when the markets go wild. On October 10th, there will be another event taking place in appreciation of the clients who reside in Maryland. This event will be held at The Stanford Grill in Columbia.

John Cortale believes that it is important to show his gratitude to the clients who have put their faith and trust in his group. By hosting these events, John hopes to further strengthen the relationships he has with his clients. They also allow him to serve those clients better by tailoring his financial services to their every need, whether it may be a financial need or not. John looks forward to celebrating his clients this September and October and for many years to come.

John Cortale has nearly 20 years of experience as a financial advisor. He started his career with UBS Wealth Management and later joined Morgan Stanley as Senior VP of Investments. LPL Financial has been instrumental in enhancing the financial services The Cortale Group offers to help guide clients towards their investment objectives. John Cortale is passionate about providing comprehensive investment solutions and personally tailored advice to families and individuals, and he recognizes that his clients’ financial success is ultimately, his success.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, 1010 Wisconsin Ave NW, STE 303 Washington, DC 20007

Office: (202) 545-7189 | Email: john.cortale@lpl.com | Website: www.thecortalegroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
