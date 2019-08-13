John D. Steinmetz Awarded 2019 Most Admired CEO by 'Dallas Business Journal'

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President and CEO of one of Texas’ fastest-growing banks, Vista Bank, John D. Steinmetz was recently named one of Dallas Business Journal’s 2019 Most Admired CEOs.

Hundreds of Chief Executive Officers were nominated by their peers earlier this year. Qualifying nominees then took part in a peer-voting process in which executives rated colleagues in their industry based off of an indexed scoring system. The respected business publication will award Mr. Steinmetz and nineteen fellow honorees at a celebratory dinner at the Belo Mansion on September 25, 2019.

The Dallas Business Journal established the Most Admired CEO Awards in 2018 to recognize executives highly respected by their peers, team members, and community for traits including the ability to inspire others, build an inclusive, collaborative culture, exercise professional integrity, and give back to the community of Dallas.

Some of the past and current recipients include Zack Hicks, CEO of Toyota Connected North America, Keith Cargill, President & CEO of Texas Capital Bank,Tony Sarsam, CEO of Borden Dairy, Jason McCann, Co-Founder & CEO of Varidesk, Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Malcolm Holland, President & CEO of Veritex Community Bank, Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White, Pedro Fabregas, CEO of Envoy Air, and G. Brint Ryan, CEO of Ryan, LLC.

“I am humbled to be named among such an impressive group and appreciate the vote of confidence from my peers,” noted John D. Steinmetz, President and CEO of Vista Bank. “It’s an honor to work with so many incredible Vista team members, and I know without a doubt, I would not even be considered for such an award without them.”



Established in 1912, Vista Bank operates 15 locations across Texas. Under Mr. Steinmetz’ leadership, assets have grown by 596% (Q3 2007 to Q2 2019 comparison,) breaking Vista into the Top 100 Texas Banks by asset size last year. Astute to the favorable Texas business climate, Steinmetz expanded the Bank’s footprint beyond its West Texas roots to include Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas locations. Continuing the 107-year legacy of hustle and integrity where entrepreneurs bank entrepreneurs, Vista Bank continues to put People First.



More information about the awards can be found here or here.

