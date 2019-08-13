Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John D. Steinmetz Awarded 2019 Most Admired CEO by 'Dallas Business Journal'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President and CEO of one of Texas’ fastest-growing banks, Vista Bank, John D. Steinmetz was recently named one of Dallas Business Journal’s 2019 Most Admired CEOs.

Hundreds of Chief Executive Officers were nominated by their peers earlier this year. Qualifying nominees then took part in a peer-voting process in which executives rated colleagues in their industry based off of an indexed scoring system. The respected business publication will award Mr. Steinmetz and nineteen fellow honorees at a celebratory dinner at the Belo Mansion on September 25, 2019. 

The Dallas Business Journal established the Most Admired CEO Awards in 2018 to recognize executives highly respected by their peers, team members, and community for traits including the ability to inspire others, build an inclusive, collaborative culture, exercise professional integrity, and give back to the community of Dallas.

Some of the past and current recipients include Zack Hicks, CEO of Toyota Connected North America, Keith Cargill, President & CEO of Texas Capital Bank,Tony Sarsam, CEO of Borden Dairy, Jason McCann, Co-Founder & CEO of Varidesk, Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Malcolm Holland, President & CEO of Veritex Community Bank, Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White, Pedro Fabregas, CEO of Envoy Air, and G. Brint Ryan, CEO of Ryan, LLC.

“I am humbled to be named among such an impressive group and appreciate the vote of confidence from my peers,” noted John D. Steinmetz, President and CEO of Vista Bank. “It’s an honor to work with so many incredible Vista team members, and I know without a doubt, I would not even be considered for such an award without them.”

Established in 1912, Vista Bank operates 15 locations across Texas. Under Mr. Steinmetz’ leadership, assets have grown by 596% (Q3 2007 to Q2 2019 comparison,) breaking Vista into the Top 100 Texas Banks by asset size last year. Astute to the favorable Texas business climate, Steinmetz expanded the Bank’s footprint beyond its West Texas roots to include Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas locations. Continuing the 107-year legacy of hustle and integrity where entrepreneurs bank entrepreneurs, Vista Bank continues to put People First.

More information about the awards can be found here or here

Attachments

Matt Willis
Vista Bank
Mobile: (806) 317-5774 | Office: (806) 370-2165
mwillis@vistabank.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pMANCHESTER UNITED : Lampard optimistic for Istanbul despite defeat by Manchester United
AQ
12:31pBIOGENNIX : Reports Record Sales Month for July
BU
12:30pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. - CURLF
GL
12:29pSundance Energy Australia Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
12:28pBALLY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:28pGOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP : Q2 2019 results presentation
GL
12:27pELEVATE CREDIT : Engaging the Community Through RISE Financial Progress Scholarship
PU
12:27pJeffersonville Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings of $2,103,000 or $0.51 per share and Year to Date Earnings of $3,762,000 or $0.89 per share; Declares Dividend of $0.15
GL
12:24pBANK OF JAMES FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:23pU.S. to delay China tariffs on some products, including laptops, cell phones
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group