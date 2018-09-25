Log in
John Elstrott Joins Concentric Board of Directors

09/25/2018 | 04:46pm CEST

Elstrott to lend experience as a Tulane University entrepreneurship educator and former Whole Foods Market board chair

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John B. Elstrott, Ph.D., has joined the board of directors of Concentric Ag Corporation, a developer and producer of proprietary biological and essential plant nutrient inputs for specialty and broadacre crops.

Concentric Ag Corporation, Centennial, Colorado // Concentric Agriculture Inc., Montreal, Canada (PRNewsfoto/Inocucor Corporation)

Elstrott is the founder and emeritus executive director of the Levy-Rosenblum Institute for Entrepreneurship Research at Tulane University's Freeman School of Business, where he taught courses and researched entrepreneurship, strategic planning, regional economic development, technology commercialization and environmental economics over a 30-year period.

Among his many business associations, Dr. Elstrott served as the chairman of the board and chair of the audit committee for Whole Foods Market Inc. from 1994 to 2017 prior to its sale to Amazon. Prior to joining the Tulane University faculty, he was chief financial officer of Celestial Seasonings, Inc.  He is an active entrepreneur and investor in the venture capital, wetlands mitigation, banking, pharmaceutical, financial services, medical and functional food, technology, audio hardware and software, and authentic herbal remedy industries.

He holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Colorado Boulder, and master's and bachelor's degrees in economics from Louisiana State University.

Concentric recently opened its 30,000-square-foot U.S. headquarters and commercialization office in Centennial, Colo., near Denver. Its Montreal-based, R&D Technical Center of Excellence was recently expanded to 20,000 square feet. In April, Concentric acquired ATP Nutrition, a producer of science-based plant nutrients based in Oak Bluff, Manitoba, Canada.

The company employs about 65 people in the U.S. and Canada today, and anticipates adding another 25 to 30 high-level scientific and managerial professionals over the next year.

Photos and graphics to accompany this announcement can be downloaded at this link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qmfc1lo7wp1amn4/AACGWF2wtp2y0mRUgVcGUy9Wa?dl=0

About Concentric
Concentric (formerly Inocucor) is an agri-tech company that develops biological and essential plant nutrient inputs for specialty and broadacre crops.  Its products target the entire phyto-microbiome: the seeds, plants, root systems and the soil surrounding them. Concentric is headquartered in Centennial, Colo. Its Canadian headquarters and Technical Center of Excellence is located in Montreal. Its commercial business unit, ATP Nutrition, is based in Manitoba, Canada.  For more information, visit www.ConcentricAg.com and follow Concentric Ag on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Contact: Michele Wells, Wells Communications, +1 303-417-0696
mwells@wellscommunications.net

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-elstrott-joins-concentric-board-of-directors-300718108.html

SOURCE Concentric Ag Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
