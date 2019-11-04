John H. Daniels Confirmed as New Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of BICSI

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI) is excited to announce that BICSI has selected John H. Daniels as the new Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Association. Daniels will assume his new role on 1 January 2020.

"On behalf of the BICSI Board of Directors, I would like to commend the Executive Director/CEO Search Committee (EDSC) for their substantial contributions this year, starting with the excellent leadership of EDSC Chair and BICSI President-Elect Todd Taylor and committee members BICSI Past President O. Wes Summers, RCDD; BICSI Secretary Carol Everett Oliver, RCDD, ESS, DCDC; and BICSI Global Region Director Honorico "Rick" Ciordia, PE, RCDD, DCC, RTPM, CT," said BICSI President Jeff Beavers, RCDD, OSP.

"BICSI and the ICT Industry is approaching a time of growth and opportunity," said BICSI President-Elect Todd Taylor, RCDD, NTS, OSP. "With these changes, it is important that BICSI continues to increase its foothold as the leader in education and certification while keeping a strong focus on increasing membership value. Daniels brings a depth of knowledge and practical experience that will help take BICSI to the next level as well as broaden its partnerships with other associations. His international experience will help expand BICSI's strong position in the global market, and I have confidence that he will lead us to success!"

Daniels currently serves as Global Vice President in the analytics department of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), an association with more than 80,000 members and 650 corporate organizations. At HIMSS, Daniels has provided global strategic leadership to a number of initiatives with offices in Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. He was selected given his track record of success in building and leading collaborative teams that have driven meaningful growth and engagement for the organizations he has served. Prior to joining HIMSS in 2010, Daniels worked at Evolvent Technologies as the Chief Information Officer, shortly after retiring from his 20-year career in the United States Air Force.

"BICSI is advancing the ICT community by helping thousands of ICT professionals and companies around the world deliver the highest quality products and services in virtually every industry, and I couldn't be more honored to be chosen as its next CEO," said John H. Daniels. "In collaboration with the Board, staff, members and other stakeholders, we must seize the tremendous opportunities ahead to focus on bringing a positive, meaningful impact to global digital transformation. I look forward to serving the BICSI family and helping to enable its leaders and members to achieve their full potential on this exciting journey."

Vetted Solutions, a Washington, D.C.-based executive search firm, managed the national search.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community and currently serves more than 26,000 memberships and credentials. BICSI is the preeminent global resource for ICT credentials, standards, knowledge transfer and career development. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

