John H. Wollner, MD Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Iowa through its partnership with John H. Wollner, MD.

Over the past three decades, Dr. Wollner and his staff have built a reputation of providing reliable patient care and quality general dermatology and dermatologic surgery to patients in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding communities. Dr. Wollner is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Washington.

Dr. Wollner commented, "We are extremely excited to form this partnership with Epiphany Dermatology. Our organizations are well-aligned in our commitment to clinical excellence and access to great dermatologic care. Our location and excellent staff will remain unchanged. Accessibility, personalized care, and commitment to our community will remain our top priority well into the future."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wollner and his staff to the Epiphany team. Through our interactions with Dr. Wollner, we were pleased to learn he is as committed as we are in delivering clinical excellence to the Cedar Rapids community. This is a nice opportunity to further expand our provider network and improve access to exceptional dermatologic care in Iowa. We are especially humbled that Dr. Wollner – who was very thoughtful and thorough in vetting potential partners based on mission and values fit – chose Epiphany."

Through this partnership, Dr. Wollner and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, finance, IT, and many other support services.

Mr. Pusta further commented that, "Despite unprecedented COVID-related challenges in healthcare and the broader economy, we remain fully committed to investing in our growth and are well-funded to do so. Since inception we have grown the right way, with a common sense focus on sound operations and true integration, so that we can truly support our dermatologists and share the best practices that each partner brings to Epiphany. As an example, that approach has allowed us to collaboratively manage COVID-related challenges more safely and soundly. Likewise, our approach results in a secure financial profile, which in turn allows us to weather the economic storm to be there for our patients and partners well into the future."

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to exceptional dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 49 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

Ted Emmert

Chief Development Officer

Epiphany Dermatology

(512) 628-0465

temmert@epiphanydermatology.com

Gheorghe Pusta

Chief Executive Officer

Epiphany Dermatology

(512) 628-0465

gpusta@epiphanydermatology.com

SOURCE Epiphany Dermatology