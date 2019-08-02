John Hoeven : HOEVEN STATEMENT ON U.S. BEEF EXPORTS TO THE EUROPEAN UNION

08.02.19

WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven, chairman of the Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today joined President Donald Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the signing of an agreement between the U.S. and European Union (EU) to increase the amount of U.S. beef exported to the EU.

Currently, the EU allows 45,000 tons of hormone-free beef to be imported without being subject to tariffs. In recent years, the U.S. share of this quota has been pushed down to about 30 percent. Today's agreement, which will be phased in over seven years, ensures that:

The U.S. is guaranteed 18,500 tons of the 45,000 ton quota in the first year.

Ultimately, U.S. beef will be guaranteed 35,000 tons of the 45,000 ton quota.

'This agreement between the United States and the European Union will enable our ranchers to export more beef to Europe. It will almost triple the amount of beef the U.S. is able to export over time, which is a real win for our ranchers,' said Hoeven. 'Our producers can compete with anyone, which is why we need to get trade agreements in place and provide them with access to markets.'

