Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

John Hoeven : HOEVEN STATEMENT ON U.S. BEEF EXPORTS TO THE EUROPEAN UNION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 05:10pm EDT
08.02.19

WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven, chairman of the Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today joined President Donald Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the signing of an agreement between the U.S. and European Union (EU) to increase the amount of U.S. beef exported to the EU.

Currently, the EU allows 45,000 tons of hormone-free beef to be imported without being subject to tariffs. In recent years, the U.S. share of this quota has been pushed down to about 30 percent. Today's agreement, which will be phased in over seven years, ensures that:

  • The U.S. is guaranteed 18,500 tons of the 45,000 ton quota in the first year.
  • Ultimately, U.S. beef will be guaranteed 35,000 tons of the 45,000 ton quota.

'This agreement between the United States and the European Union will enable our ranchers to export more beef to Europe. It will almost triple the amount of beef the U.S. is able to export over time, which is a real win for our ranchers,' said Hoeven. 'Our producers can compete with anyone, which is why we need to get trade agreements in place and provide them with access to markets.'

-###-

Disclaimer

John Hoeven published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 21:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pChina vows fight against Trump's latest tariffs as stocks sink
RE
05:39pTRUMP INSTRUCTED TOP AIDE TO CALL CHINA TO WARN MORE TARIFFS WERE COMING : sources
RE
05:38pUtilities Flat as Treasury Yields Continue Their Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pTrump says China has to do a lot to turn things around in trade talks
RE
05:35pROGER F WICKER : Wicker, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Strengthen Offshore Energy Revenue Sharing
PU
05:30pCommunications Services Down as Traders Hedge on Deal Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:25pTech Down as Trade Battle Escalates -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:23pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:21pConsumer Cos Down as Rate Implications of Jobs Report Weigh -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:17pHealth Care Down as Risk Aversion Weighs on Biotech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn
4BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits
5MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group