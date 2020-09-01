John Hoeven : Hoeven Announces Funding to UND EERC, Red Trail Energy Partnership for Carbon Capture Research

09.01.20

BISMARCK, N.D. - Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Committee, today announced that the University of North Dakota (UND) Energy and Environmental Research Center (EERC) has been awarded nearly $1.5 million by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), through their Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Research and Development Program. This grant, which Senator Hoeven worked to secure, supports the engineering design of a hybrid capture system to benefit Red Trail Energy's ethanol plant in Richardton, advancing efforts to further the research and development of CCUS technology.

'We've worked hard to support the efforts of companies like Red Trail Energy as they develop methods for capturing and storing CO2, and today's grant further leverages their partnership with the experts at EERC to complete the engineering design,' said Hoeven. 'Our state has long been a leader in developing our energy resources with better environmental stewardship, and we appreciate DOE's support as we continue to advance these critical projects.'

