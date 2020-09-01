Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

John Hoeven : Hoeven Announces Funding to UND EERC, Red Trail Energy Partnership for Carbon Capture Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:20pm EDT
09.01.20

BISMARCK, N.D. - Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Committee, today announced that the University of North Dakota (UND) Energy and Environmental Research Center (EERC) has been awarded nearly $1.5 million by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), through their Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Research and Development Program. This grant, which Senator Hoeven worked to secure, supports the engineering design of a hybrid capture system to benefit Red Trail Energy's ethanol plant in Richardton, advancing efforts to further the research and development of CCUS technology.

'We've worked hard to support the efforts of companies like Red Trail Energy as they develop methods for capturing and storing CO2, and today's grant further leverages their partnership with the experts at EERC to complete the engineering design,' said Hoeven. 'Our state has long been a leader in developing our energy resources with better environmental stewardship, and we appreciate DOE's support as we continue to advance these critical projects.'

-###-

Disclaimer

John Hoeven published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 19:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pMsci all country world index hits intraday record
RE
03:57pNIH Says Convalescent Plasma Shouldn't Be Considered Standard Of Care For Treatment Of Patients With COVID-19
RE
03:56pEuro retreats after breaking through $1.20, dollar ticks up
RE
03:53pEuro retreats after breaking through $1.20, dollar ticks up
RE
03:46pU.S. to send millions of rapid COVID-19 tests to states to support school reopening, other tasks
RE
03:40pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for Victims of Hurricane Laura
PU
03:35pCanadian dollar pulls back from eight-month high as greenback rallies
RE
03:33pU.S. manufacturing activity strongest in nearly two years in August
RE
03:30pThousands of small-business loans may have been fraudulent, U.S. House panel finds
RE
03:30pMNUCHIN : Treasury to disclose details on eviction moratorium for U.S. renters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : shares soar, Wall Street warns of risks when loc..
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5GOLD : Gold rises to two-week high as dollar stumbles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group