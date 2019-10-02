John Hoeven : Hoeven Announces USDA Grant for Canola Research at NDSU

10.02.19

WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven, chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has awarded a $292,830 grant to North Dakota State University (NDSU) for canola research. The long-term goal of this award is to enhance canola production and profitability in the northern plains.

'Today's funding will help NDSU inform our farmers how to best optimize the use of seeds and herbicides leading to increased profitability,' said Hoeven. 'As North Dakota remains a top canola producer in this country, it's vital we utilize advancements in research and technology to increase our competitive edge.'

