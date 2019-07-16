Log in
John Hoeven : Hoeven Leads Senate Colloquy Calling for Passage of USMCA

07/16/2019 | 08:00pm EDT
07.16.19

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.) led a colloquy with Senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), and John Thune (R-S.D.) to outline the importance of passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and its benefits for the nation's economy.

'Implementation of this agreement will benefit North Dakota as it will secure and expand market access for our agriculture producers, grow our manufacturing industry, provide important modernizations for our technology sector and solidify the U.S. as the global energy leader,' said Hoeven.

The senator outlined the agreement's importance to the nation's farmers and ranchers.

'This agreement secures existing market access, makes agriculture trade fairer, increases access to the Canadian market and supports innovation in agriculture, which is why it is critical that Congress consider and pass this agreement as soon as possible,' the senator continued.

Today's colloquy is part of the senator's efforts to advance the USMCA. Hoeven has been making the case for approval of the agreement and working to secure a path forward in the United States Congress. As part of these efforts, the senator pressed for the removal of the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum from Mexico and Canada. In May, the administration reached agreement with Mexico and Canada to completely lift the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum without imposing quotas, and for the two countries to remove retaliatory tariffs placed on U.S. agriculture products.

Additionally, Hoeven worked to ensure that the agreement benefits North Dakota producers by:

  • Eliminating Canada's Downgrade of U.S. Wheat: Hoeven worked to ensure that the USMCA eliminates Canada's automatic downgrade of imported U.S. wheat to feed grade to help make certain that grading standards and services are non-discriminatory.

Additionally, the USMCA:

  • Expands access to the Canadian market for U.S. poultry, eggs and dairy and eliminates Canada's Class 6 and 7 dairy program.
  • Requires 75 percent of auto content to be produced in North America in order to be exempt from tariffs, up from 62.5 percent.
  • Makes needed modernizations on intellectual property, digital trade and financial services.

-###-

Disclaimer

John Hoeven published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 23:59:09 UTC
