Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

John Hoeven : Hoeven Statement After DOE Announces Contracts for Storage in Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 12:43pm EDT
04.14.20

BISMARCK, N.D. - Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, today issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced it is negotiating contracts with nine U.S. companies to store U.S. crude in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Hoeven is leading the Senate version of bicameral, bipartisan legislation to provide $3 billion to purchase U.S produced crude oil for the SPR.

'Oil and gas producers in North Dakota and across the nation are vital to our economic and national security,' said Hoeven. 'We've been working with the Administration to support our energy industry and help them to weather the economic challenges from COVID-19, and we appreciate Energy Secretary Brouillette moving quickly to store U.S. crude in the SPR. At the same time, we'll continue working to help U.S. producers during these historic times and to pass our legislation to fund the purchase of U.S. crude for the SPR.'

Hoeven continues working to help maintain America's domestic energy industry during current market challenges, including:

  • Working to stop the global oil price war. Specifically, the senator has pressed the following to find agreement on restoring balance to global oil markets, including:
    • In meetings and phone calls with President Trump, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other administration officials.
    • In phone calls with Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the U.S., where the Senator emphasized that Saudi Arabia needs to work with the United States and the community of nations to end the price war.
    • Through a letter to the Saudi Crown Prince Hoeven joined with his Senate colleagues.
    • With energy officials from international partners, urging their support to reach an agreement on global production.
  • Introducing bipartisan, bicameral legislation to provide $3 billion in funding to purchase crude oil produced in the United States for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The legislation aligns with the request made by President Trump and Energy Secretary Brouillette to fill the SPR.
  • Working with Energy Secretary Brouillette to open the SPR to American producers for leased storage on a temporary basis.
  • Encouraging 'Buy American' efforts.

-###-

Disclaimer

John Hoeven published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 16:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09pUK economy could shrink by the most in 300 years in 2020
RE
01:08pVIDEO : The Six Petrochemical Building Blocks for Medical Equipment
PU
01:06pOil producers pin hopes for massive cuts on unprecedented stockpile purchases
RE
01:05pSpice Homes Cures Real Estate Blues with Video Calls Built into Property Listings
SE
01:00pGlobal creditors agree debt relief for poor countries hit by pandemic
RE
12:58pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release_
PU
12:58pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet_
PU
12:52pFAUCI : May 1 target for reopening U.S. economy 'overly optimistic' - AP
RE
12:51pPandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses likely' - IMF
RE
12:48pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Survey shows the value of shopping around for silage wrap as price varies
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival hinges on creditors
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4Dean Foods Announces Termination of Agreement in Principle with Industrial Realty Group, LLC for the Sale o..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group