John Hoeven : Hoeven Statement on President's Biofuels Agreement

10.04.19

BISMARCK, N.D. - Senator John Hoeven released the following statement after the Administration announced an agreement on the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS):

'Throughout this process, we have encouraged the Administration to find an agreement that is fair to both renewable and traditional industries, and we appreciate the President's efforts to fulfill his commitments to agriculture producers. Our farmers are facing real challenges, and we will work to ensure that the Administration's agreement provides them with greater certainty and stronger commodity prices.'

Under this agreement, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will issue a notice and seek comments to ensure that 15 billion gallons of biofuels are blended into the nation's fuel supply starting in 2020. The agreement will also seek to remove barriers to the sale of year-round E15 and advance RIN market transparency and reform.

