John Hoeven : Hoeven Statement on Progress of NAFTA Renegotiations with Mexico

Hoeven Statement on Progress of NAFTA Renegotiations with Mexico

08/27/2018 | 10:57pm CEST
WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven, chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and the farm bill conference committee, today released the following statement after the administration announced that it has reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on central aspects of a North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation.

'What we've said all along is that we need better trade deals that ensure our farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and all American industries receive free and fair access to international markets,' said Hoeven. 'We appreciate the administration's continued progress on NAFTA, and today's agreement is an important milestone. This will put pressure on Canada to come to the negotiating table and hammer out a final deal this fall. We will continue urging the administration to finish these negotiations as soon as possible and, at the same time, we are providing temporary support to help our farmers and ranchers weather the challenge of retaliatory tariffs.'

-###-

John Hoeven published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 20:56:02 UTC
