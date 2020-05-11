Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

John Hoeven : Trump Administration Preempts Washington State's Crude-By-Rail Law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:50pm EDT
05.11.20

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Representative Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement today on the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) preempting Washington State's crude-by-rail law:

'We thank the Administration for doing the right thing by putting sound, scientific evidence above partisan politics. We also appreciate the tireless advocacy of Governor Doug Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. Today's decision is much-needed good news for North Dakota's oil producers as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic and the global oil price war. Washington's legislation was an obvious example of overreach, not scientifically founded, and could have ultimately driven their state refineries to foreign sources of crude oil, further harming America's energy dominance.'

On April 28, 2020, the Department of Energy submitted its report on the Sandia National Laboratories Crude Oil Characterization Research Study to Congress, which found Bakken crude has comparable physical, chemical and combustion characteristics as crude from the Permian Basin and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The study underscores the Trump Administration's decision to overturn Washington's law, which would have served as a de-facto ban on Bakken crude oil in the Pacific Northwest.

The North Dakota delegation previously made the case for preemption to PHMSA and to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. They also wrote to Washington Governor Jay Inslee, outlining the law's lack of a scientific basis or solid legal foundation.

###

Disclaimer

John Hoeven published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 22:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.11 percent
RE
07:55pPRESS RELEASE | MAY 11, 2020 Spending Per Pupil Increased for Sixth Consecutive Year The amount spent per pupil for public elementary and secondary education increased by 3.4% to $12,612 per pupil during the 2018 fiscal year.
PU
07:55pBANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (Apr.) 
PU
07:55pNEWCREST MINING : supports National Capital District PHA in the fight against COVID-19
PU
07:40pMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Global wrap – COVID-19 special edition, May 2020
PU
07:39pBitcoin goes through third 'halving', falls vs U.S. dollar
RE
07:29pBoeing CEO sees passenger levels under 25% in Sept, pain for airlines -NBC interview
RE
07:13pTrump 'not interested' in reopening U.S.-China trade deal after report of Beijing discontent
RE
07:11pUK should extend part of furlough scheme to end of year - think tank
RE
07:09pTrump 'not interested' in reopening U.S.-China trade deal after report of Beijing discontent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TMX GROUP LIMITED : TMX : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Shut casinos hit Caesars as COVID-19 puts gambling..
3COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Avocado Oil Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Avocado Oil to Bo..
4UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : to notify flyers about full flights after social media back..
5How Data Analytics in Clinical Trial is Changing the Dynamics of Pharma Industry | A Quantzig Success Story

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group