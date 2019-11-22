Log in
John I. Haas Featured on "World's Greatest!..." TV Show as Leading Hop Breeder and Brewer Supplier of Hops and Hop Products

11/22/2019 | 05:26pm EST

YAKIMA, Wash., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John I. Haas, Inc. (HAAS), a leading supplier of hops and hop products, is excited to announce its upcoming feature on a national cable television show, part of a series produced by How2Media Productions. 

Selected to appear on “World’s Greatest!...”, HAAS will be included in a thirty-minute episode highlighting companies, products, places and people that make a significant difference in the way we live. 

To show viewers why HAAS was selected as best in its category, How2Media sent a film crew to document hop harvest at HAAS Yakima Golding Farm in Toppenish, WA, in August 2019. The film crew also visited the HAAS Innovation Center and the HAAS Pellet and Warehouse Complex in Yakima, WA. 

The episode explains HAAS’ field-to-glass focus on hops and hop products, complete with footage of local microbrewery, Single Hill Brewing in Yakima, WA. 

“What makes us such a unique, amazing company, is we approach the market from the minds of our brewers,” said Alexander Barth, CEO, John I. Haas, Inc. “Not only do we provide quality hops, but we also work with our brewers in creating new flavors and new recipes for them to be successful in the marketplace.”

Watch John I. Haas on “World’s Greatest!...” Episode 282, airing November 25 and December 9 at 6:00 am ET and 6:00 am PT. To find your local cable channel listing, please visit: www.worldsgreatesttelevision.com/schedule-instructions/.

About World’s Greatest TV Show
World’s Greatest TV Show is a National Television Series that brings people, places and companies into the spotlight. Brought to you by the award-winning researchers and producers at How2Media Productions in Boynton Beach, Florida, World’s Greatest is currently in its 13th season and continues to surprise audiences with quality “edutainment” that entertains while it educates. For more information, please visit: www.worldsgreatesttelevision.com.

About Single Hill Brewing Company
With our proximity to farms – and being in the heart of Cascadian hop country – we commit ourselves to crafting outstanding beer with an emphasis on hop variety, flavor, and aroma. Single Hill Brewing Company brings together brewers, farmers, and the Yakima community in the heart of our Valley – where world-class beer gathers people from every corner to work, play, create, and grow. For more information, please visit: www.singlehillbrewing.com.

About John I. Haas
John I. Haas is a leading supplier of hops and hop products with a world-class innovations center and research brewery located in Yakima, WA. As a member of the Barth-Haas Group, Haas has the global reach to offer the products, tools, services and supply assurance needed to brew successful beers. For more information, please visit: www.johnihaas.com.

CONTACT

Business Inquiries:

How2Media Productions Inc.
Phone: +1 (561) 364-2648
https://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/contact/

Single Hill Brewing Company
Ty Paxton
Phone: +1 (509) 367-6756
ty@singlehillbrewing.com

John I. Haas, Inc.
Corrie Van Oostrum
Phone: +1 (509) 469-4052
corrie.vanoostrum@johnihaas.com

Media Inquiries:

Dan Mees, Holland-Mark for John I. Haas
Phone: +1 (617) 201-9131
dmees@holland-mark.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
