Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

John Lewis to close eight stores with possible loss of 1,300 jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of a John Lewis store, as the company announces it will close all of its stores due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Croydon

British department store chain John Lewis is to close eight stores with a possible loss of 1,300 jobs after the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the switch from in-store shopping to online.

John Lewis said it would continue to invest heavily in e-commerce as online sales look set to represent around 60 to 70% of total sales this year and next, compared with 40% prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

The department store said the eight shops had already struggled financially prior to the lockdown. They include two major stores in Watford and Birmingham, the latter opening as a flagship shop in the Grand Central station development.

The other stores to close include two small hubs at Heathrow Airport and St Pancras railway station, and four At Home shops.

"We believe closures are necessary to help us secure the sustainability of the partnership - and continue to meetthe needs of our customers however and wherever they want to shop," said Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership.

"Redundancies are always an absolute last resort and we will do everything we can to keep as many Partners as possible within our business," she said.

Retailers have been hammered by the lockdown and data shows that shoppers remain wary of entering stores even as the restrictions ease, with footfall down 50% year on year during the third week of reopening in England and Northern Ireland.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle and Costas Pitas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. 0.40% 27.36 Delayed Quote.-28.47%
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD. -0.55% 14.56 Delayed Quote.-42.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aChina's Huawei says Italy should not act on 'baseless allegations'
RE
06:08aBusiness investment expected to decrease by 8.9% in nominal terms in 2020
PU
06:08aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Nineteen municipalities scored house prices above1 500 /m2
PU
05:58aGOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES : Options for Sub-Saharan Africa
PU
05:58aParliament welcomes GCIS presentation on adjusted budget
PU
05:58aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Strengthens Partnership with WHO to Help Asia and the Pacific Combat COVID-19
PU
05:52aBCS CHARTERED INSTITUTE FOR IT : Government support for apprenticeships and training can help rebuild economy
PU
05:45aUnemployment Claims Level Off as New Job Losses Offset by Hiring
DJ
05:45aBiden Looks to Curb Covid-19 Economic Damage With 'Buy American' Plan
DJ
05:43aJUPITER MINES : Tshipi Signs Luderitz Port Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : China charges on, gold reaches nine-year high
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group