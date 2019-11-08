John Ludwig Named Co-Chief Operating Officer of Alliant Specialty

Energy & Marine leader tapped for pivotal operations role

Alliant Insurance Services has announced that John Ludwig has been named Co-Chief Operating Officer of Alliant Specialty. Ludwig will work alongside Alliant Specialty Co-COO Michael Cusack to further Alliant’s proven strategy through strategic hires, continued organic growth, exceeding client expectations, and identifying potential acquisitions.

“The Energy & Marine group has excelled under John’s leadership. I have been continually impressed by the rapport John builds with employees and clients; however, even more impressive is his keen business acumen,” said Peter Arkley, President, Alliant Specialty. “With John’s influence, we will continue to achieve our goals and objectives for the future.”

Ludwig has been providing strategic risk management solutions for the energy and marine industry for more than 30 years. He previously served as President and CEO of EnRisk, an energy insurance and risk management broker acquired by Alliant in 2013. In addition to his new appointment, Ludwig will continue to lead the Alliant Specialty retail vertical for Energy & Marine.

Ludwig is succeeding Jeff Moench as Co-COO. Moench will remain in a leadership role within Alliant Specialty, redirecting his efforts in this current market cycle to broking and client services on the Alliant Real Estate & Hospitality and Public Entity platforms.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy and marine, law firms, real estate, construction, financial institutions, agriculture, aviation, and environmental. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005651/en/