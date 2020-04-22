John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. : Reports Quarterly Earnings of $4.5 Million 0 04/22/2020 | 09:16am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: JMSB) (the “Company”), parent company of John Marshall Bank (the “Bank”), reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Chris Bergstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “John Marshall Bank is defined by our customers, employees and communities that we support. Directly or indirectly, COVID-19’s impact on each has been heart wrenching. I am incredibly proud of how the 137 associates of John Marshall Bank are rising to the pandemic’s challenge. We are leveraging our digital platform to provide critical banking services while doing all that we can to keep one another safe. John Marshall Bank entered this crisis from a position of strength; we have a well-capitalized, liquid balance sheet and exceptional asset quality. I believe we are well-situated to deliver sound financial solutions and help our constituents prevail.” “As an example of how we are helping our customers and communities, the Company has been very active in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), as created by the United States Treasury and administered by the Small Business Association. The PPP features a loan forgiveness provision that motivates small and mid-sized businesses to retain their employees and mitigate unemployment rates resulting from the Coronavirus outbreak. Since the program’s inception on April 3, 2020, John Marshall Bank processed 610 applications, which resulted in approximately $140 million PPP loans to Virginia, Maryland and District of Columbia businesses. Approximately 80% of the loans are less than or equal to $350,000. Through these efforts we have supported hundreds of local businesses employing over 15,000 people, in aggregate.” Balance Sheet Preparedness John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. maintains a conservative balance sheet that management believes makes the Company well-prepared for an adverse economic environment. Well-Capitalized While the Company is exempt from the regulatory capital rules at the holding company level, both the Company and the Bank materially exceed the regulatory thresholds defining well-capitalized. The Company has not conducted any share repurchases and does not anticipate doing so for the foreseeable future. The Company’s internal capital generation rate has improved as the Company’s return on average equity approaches our asset growth rate.

Liquidity Cash and unencumbered securities equaled $210 million, or 13.0% of total assets as of March 31, 2020. Exclusive of the PPP Lending Facility, the Company had $270 million of secured borrowing capacity available at March 31, 2020. The Company had significant unsecured (correspondent borrowing lines and brokered deposits) funding capacity available as of March 31, 2020. The Company is considering pledging all of its PPP loans to the Federal Reserve and utilizing the PPP Lending Facility.

Outstanding Credit Quality No non-performing assets and no loans 30 days or more past due as of March 31, 2020. Cumulative net charge-offs during the Company’s 14 year history are approximately $7.4 million, or about $500,000 per year; there were no charge-offs during the first quarter of 2020. The Company has identified certain industries whose products/services may be difficult to fulfill in the current economic environment (hotels, restaurants and services that may prove difficult to perform under social distancing, like dental and non-essential medical services). These loans comprise $85.6 million, or 6.4% of the loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020.

Financial Results The Company reported net income of $4.50 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a 24.7% increase over the $3.61 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net income was $4.47 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Diluted earnings per share was $0.33 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a 22.2% increase over $0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Diluted earnings per share was $0.33 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Quarterly return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, up from 1.04% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, or a 9.6% increase from a year ago, and equal to the 1.14% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Quarterly return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 10.87% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, relative to 10.09% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 11.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The ROAE decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 was a function of a higher provision for loan losses and the Company’s larger equity base (from net income as well as unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income), all in the first quarter of 2020. Core customer deposits grew $45.7 million, or 15.8% annualized, since December 31, 2019 and represented 84.1% of all funding sources at March 31, 2020. Wholesale funding decreased $12.0 million, or 22.2% annualized, since December 31, 2019. Wholesale funding represented 14.2% of total funding sources at March 31, 2020. The Company continues to increase operating leverage by growing revenues (Net interest income + Noninterest income) faster than overhead. Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $13.1 million, or 10.0% greater than the $11.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $7.1 million, or 1.5% greater than the $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020 was 54.6% versus 59.2% for the first quarter of 2019 and 54.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Annualized noninterest expense relative to average assets was 1.81%, 1.80% and 2.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Balance Sheet Review Assets Total assets were $1.62 billion at March 31, 2020, $1.58 billion at December 31, 2019 and $1.43 billion at March 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020 assets increased $41.2 million, or 2.6%. Year-over-year asset growth, from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020, was $197.6 million, or 13.9%. Loans Gross loans net of unearned income were $1.34 billion at March 31, 2020, $1.33 billion at December 31, 2019 and $1.18 billion at March 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020 gross loans net of unearned income grew $11.3 million, or 0.9%. Year-over-year gross loans net of unearned income increased $159.5 million, or 13.5% from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. Despite strong loan originations during the first quarter of 2020, an unprecedented level of loan payoffs and paydowns totaling $120.2 million offset most of the production growth during the first quarter of 2020. Investment Securities The Company’s portfolio of investments in debt securities was $139.4 million at March 31, 2020, $122.7 million at December 31, 2019 and $104.2 million at March 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020 fixed income investments increased $16.7 million, or 13.6%. Year-over-year bond growth from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 was $35.2 million, or 33.8%. Interest-Bearing Deposits in Banks Interest-bearing deposits in banks were $101.7 million at March 31, 2020, $87.0 million at December 31, 2019 and $96.4 million at March 31, 2019. The higher cash balances at March 31, 2020 were the result of the recent deposit growth. These funds will continue to be deployed into higher earning assets. Deposits Total deposits were $1.38 billion at March 31, 2020, $1.31 billion at December 31, 2019 and $1.18 billion at March 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020 deposits grew $70.7 million, or 5.4%. Year-over-year deposit growth, from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020, was $200.9 million, or 17.0%. Core customer funding was $1.21 billion at March 31, 2020, $1.17 billion at December 31, 2019 and $1.10 billion at March 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020 core customer funding increased $45.8 million, or 3.9%. Year-over-year core customer funding sources increased by $115.8 million, or 10.6%, from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. Core customer funding was 84.1% of all funding sources as of March 31, 2020, as compared to 82.8% at December 31, 2019 and 86.6% as of March 31, 2019. Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”) deposits were $211.5 million at March 31, 2020, $187.4 million at December 31, 2019 and $154.6 million at March 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020 ICS deposits grew $24.1 million, or 12.8%. Year-over-year, ICS deposits increased $56.9 million, or 36.8% from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (“CDARS”) were $57.4 million at March 31, 2020, $50.9 million at December 31, 2019 and $91.0 million at March 31, 2019. Certificates of deposits were $378.0 million at March 31, 2020, $383.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $329.5 million at March 31, 2019. QwickRate certificates of deposit were $20.0 million at March 31, 2020, $18.0 million at December 31, 2019 and $19.6 million at March 31, 2019. Brokered deposits were $148.1 million at March 31, 2020, $125.1 million at December 31, 2019 and $63.4 million at March 31, 2019. Brokered deposits increased $84.7 million from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The increase in brokered funds was related to the pay down of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (“FHLB”) advances. Borrowings Total borrowings, consisting of FHLB advances and Federal funds purchased, were $37.0 million at March 31, 2020, $74.0 million at December 31, 2019 and $61.5 million at March 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020 borrowings declined $37.0 million, or 50.0%. Total borrowings decreased $24.5 million, or 39.8%, from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. In order to manage cost of funds and preserve borrowing capacity, FHLB advances were paid down and replaced with brokered deposits. Wholesale funding, which includes QwickRate certificates, brokered deposits, Federal funds purchased and FHLB borrowings, was $205.1 million at March 31, 2020, $217.1 million at December 31, 2019 and $144.6 million at March 31, 2019. Wholesale funding decreased $12.0 million during the first three months of 2020. Year-over-year, wholesale funding increased $60.6 million from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The Company had subordinated notes with balances of $24.6 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019. The notes qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory purposes. Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Levels Total shareholders’ equity was $170.8 million at March 31, 2020, $162.0 million at December 31, 2019 and $147.2 million at March 31, 2019. Year-over-year shareholders’ equity increased by $23.5 million, or 16.0%. Total common shares outstanding increased from 13,034,794, including 59,604 unvested shares, at March 31, 2019, to 13,445,479, including 55,908 unvested shares, at March 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase in shares outstanding was primarily from the exercise of stock options. The Company’s capital ratios remain well above regulatory thresholds for well capitalized banks. As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.1%, compared to 14.0% at March 31, 2019. Income Statement Review Net Interest Income Net interest income, the Company’s primary source of revenue, was $12.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, up 10.8% from $11.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The net interest margin was 3.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Average net loans increased $155.4 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, with a 19 basis point decrease in yield. Average securities increased $29.6 million, or 27.6%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, with a 9 basis point decline in yield. Average interest-bearing deposits in other banks declined $3.0 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, with a 115 basis point decrease in yield. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 13 basis points when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2019 to the three months ended March 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, the Federal Reserve made a 50 basis point rate cut on March 3, 2020 and an additional 100 basis point rate cut on March 15, 2020 which adversely impacted the earning asset yield. On a linked quarterly basis, net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 3.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, with the yield on earning assets declining from 4.68% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, to 4.62% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 11 basis points from 1.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Provision for Loan Losses The Company had a $419 thousand provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to a provision of $221 thousand for the same period in 2019. The Company had no loan charge-offs during the first quarter of 2020, compared to net loan charge-offs of $169 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior year was primarily related to our consideration of COVID-19 and its impact on the qualitative factors included in the allowance estimate. The provision increased the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans from 0.81% at December 31, 2019 to 0.84% at March 31, 2020. Management will continue to evaluate the adequacy of its allowance for loan losses as more economic data becomes available and as changes within the Company's portfolio are known. The effects of the pandemic may require the Company to fund additional increases in the allowance for loan losses in future periods. The Company continues to calculate its allowance for loan losses and determine the related provisions using an incurred loss model. Based on the November 2019 amendment of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) standard, the Company does not anticipate implementing CECL until January 2023. Noninterest Income The Company’s noninterest income consists primarily of bank owned life insurance income and service charges on deposit accounts. The majority of loan fees are included in interest income on the loan portfolio and not reported as noninterest income. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported total noninterest income of $244 thousand, compared to $307 thousand during the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily attributed to the mark-to-market adjustments of $(96) thousand made to equity securities during the first quarter of 2020. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included a $12 thousand net gain on sale of securities. Other operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2020, included a $28 thousand increase in insurance commissions as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. Noninterest Expense For the three months ended March 31, 2020, noninterest expense increased 1.5%, to $7.1 million, compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2019. Salaries and employee benefit expense was $4.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020, down $124 thousand, or 2.7%, when compared to $4.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019. Occupancy expense decreased 9.8%, or $53 thousand and furniture and equipment increased $34 thousand, or 10.1% when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2020 to the same period in 2019. Occupancy expense declined in the first quarter of 2020 due to the renegotiation of leases at the end of the fourth quarter in 2019. Other operating expense increased by $250 thousand, or 16.1%, when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2020 to the same period in 2019. The majority of the increase in other operating expenses is related to higher FDIC insurance expense and franchise taxes. Asset Quality The Company had no non-accrual loans, no loans 30 days or more past due and no other real estate owned for the second consecutive quarter as of March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2019, non-accrual loans totaled $1.4 million. Non-performing assets were 0.00% of total assets at March 31, 2020 compared to 0.10% of total assets at March 31, 2019. The Company had no other real estate owned as of March 31, 2020 and 2019. Troubled debt restructurings (“TDR”) were $647 thousand at March 31, 2020, a 72.4% decline from $2.3 million at March 31, 2019. All troubled debt restructurings were performing in accordance with their modified terms as of March 31, 2020. There were $935 thousand of the troubled debt restructurings that were performing in accordance with their modified terms as of March 31, 2019. There were no new TDRs during the first quarter of 2020. About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, Rockville, Tysons, and Washington, D.C. and one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Company is dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience and value to local businesses, business owners and consumers in the Washington D.C. Metro area. The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products, services and a digital platform that rival those of the largest banks. Dedicated relationship managers serving as direct point-of-contact along with an experienced staff help achieve customer’s financial goals. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com. In addition to historical information, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiary include, but are not limited to the following: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of the novel coronavirus), levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast, and are subject to significant uncertainty. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Selected Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,762 $ 5,709 Total investment securities 146,371 111,447 Loans net of unearned income 1,336,821 1,177,319 Allowance for loan losses 11,176 9,783 Total assets 1,623,045 1,425,477 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 274,878 228,826 Interest bearing deposits 1,104,564 949,708 Total deposits 1,379,442 1,178,534 Shareholders' equity 170,771 147,226 Summary Results of Operations Interest income $ 17,818 $ 16,377 Interest expense 4,991 4,798 Net interest income 12,827 11,579 Provision for loan losses 419 221 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,408 11,358 Noninterest income 244 307 Noninterest expense 7,140 7,033 Income before income taxes 5,512 4,632 Net income 4,501 3,610 Per share Data and Shares Outstanding Earnings per share - basic $ 0.34 $ 0.28 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.27 Tangible book value per share $ 12.70 $ 11.29 Weighted average common shares (basic) 13,282,179 12,910,845 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 13,688,921 13,532,074 Common shares outstanding at end of period 13,445,479 13,034,794 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.14 % 1.04 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.87 % 10.09 % Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.43 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 0.06 % 0.09 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.81 % 2.03 % Efficiency ratio 54.6 % 59.2 % Asset Quality Non-performing assets to total assets 0.00 % 0.10 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.00 % 0.12 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans N/M 7.0x Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.84 % 0.83 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.06 % Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest $ - - $ - - Non-accrual loans $ - - $ 1,406 Other real estate owned $ - - $ - - Non-performing assets (1) $ - - $ 1,406 Troubled debt restructurings (total) $ 647 $ 2,341 Performing in accordance with modified terms $ 647 $ 935 Not performing in accordance with modified terms $ - - $ 1,406 Capital Ratios Tangible equity / tangible assets 10.5 % 10.3 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 14.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.6 % 11.3 % Leverage ratio 10.5 % 10.5 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.6 % 11.3 % Other Information Number of full time equivalent employees 137 141 # Full service branch offices 8 8 # Loan production or limited service branch offices 1 1 (1) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 day or more past due and still accruing interest, and other real estate owned. Does not include troubled debt restructurings which were accruing interest at the date indicated. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) % Change March 31, December 31, March 31, Last Three Year Over 2020 2019 2019 Months Year Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 8,762 $ 7,471 $ 5,709 17.3 % 53.5 % Federal funds sold - - - - 78 N/M N/M Interest-bearing deposits in banks 101,728 87,019 96,376 16.9 % 5.6 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 139,413 122,729 72,284 13.6 % 92.9 % Securities held-to-maturity, fair value of $31,801 at 3/31/2019 - - - - 31,896 N/M N/M Restricted securities, at cost 6,343 7,188 7,147 -11.8 % -11.2 % Equity securities, at fair value 615 431 120 42.7 % 412.5 % Loans net of unearned income 1,336,821 1,325,532 1,177,319 0.9 % 13.5 % Allowance for loan losses (11,176 ) (10,756 ) (9,783 ) 3.9 % 14.2 % Net loans 1,325,645 1,314,776 1,167,536 0.8 % 13.5 % Bank premises and equipment, net 2,260 2,318 2,668 -2.5 % -15.3 % Accrued interest receivable 3,982 4,010 4,030 -0.7 % -1.2 % Bank owned life insurance 20,237 20,118 19,743 0.6 % 2.5 % Right of use assets 6,929 7,254 9,204 -4.5 % -24.7 % Other assets 7,131 8,569 8,686 -16.8 % -17.9 % Total assets $ 1,623,045 $ 1,581,883 $ 1,425,477 2.6 % 13.9 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 274,878 $ 273,459 $ 228,826 0.5 % 20.1 % Interest bearing demand deposits 468,330 428,529 430,512 9.3 % 8.8 % Savings deposits 32,745 29,208 15,628 12.1 % 109.5 % Time deposits 603,489 577,508 503,568 4.5 % 19.8 % Total deposits 1,379,442 1,308,704 1,178,534 5.4 % 17.0 % Federal funds purchased - - 12,000 - - N/M N/M Federal Home Loan Bank advances 37,000 62,000 61,500 -40.3 % -39.8 % Subordinated debt 24,642 24,630 24,593 0.0 % 0.2 % Accrued interest payable 899 1,106 780 -18.7 % 15.3 % Lease liabilities 7,172 7,474 9,431 -4.0 % -24.0 % Other liabilities 3,119 3,987 3,413 -21.8 % -8.6 % Total liabilities 1,452,274 1,419,901 1,278,251 2.3 % 13.6 % Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - - - - - - - - - Common stock, nonvoting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - - - - - - - - - Common stock, voting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 13,445,479 at 3/31/2020 including 55,908 unvested shares, 13,127,661 shares at 12/31/2019 including 51,548 unvested shares and 13,034,794 at 3/31/2019, including 59,604 unvested shares 134 131 130 2.3 % 3.1 % Additional paid-in capital 88,890 87,435 86,052 1.7 % 3.3 % Retained earnings 78,141 73,639 61,329 6.1 % 27.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,606 777 (285 ) 364.1 % N/M Total shareholders' equity 170,771 161,982 147,226 5.4 % 16.0 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,623,045 $ 1,581,883 $ 1,425,477 2.6 % 13.9 % John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 16,625 $ 15,078 10.3 % Interest on investment securities, taxable 772 529 45.9 % Interest on investment securities, tax-exempt 26 72 -63.9 % Dividends 95 116 -18.1 % Interest on federal funds sold - - 1 N/M Interest on deposits in banks 300 581 -48.4 % Total interest and dividend income 17,818 16,377 8.8 % Interest Expense Deposits 4,458 4,086 9.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 160 338 -52.7 % Subordinated debt 372 372 0.0 % Other short-term borrowings 1 2 -50.0 % Total interest expense 4,991 4,798 4.0 % Net interest income 12,827 11,579 10.8 % Provision for loan losses 419 221 89.6 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,408 11,358 9.2 % Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 134 136 -1.5 % Bank owned life insurance 119 126 -5.6 % Other service charges and fees 47 43 9.3 % Gain on sale of securities 12 - - N/M Other operating (loss) income (68 ) 2 N/M Total noninterest income 244 307 -20.5 % Noninterest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,486 4,610 -2.7 % Occupancy expense of premises 487 540 -9.8 % Furniture and equipment expenses 369 335 10.1 % Other operating expenses 1,798 1,548 16.1 % Total noninterest expenses 7,140 7,033 1.5 % Income before income taxes 5,512 4,632 19.0 % Income tax expense 1,011 1,022 -1.1 % Net income $ 4,501 $ 3,610 24.7 % Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.28 21.4 % Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.27 22.2 % John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Loan, Deposit and Borrowing Detail (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Percentage Change Loans $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Last 3 Mos Last 12 Mos Mortgage loans on real estate Commercial $ 783,535 58.6 % $ 794,142 59.9 % $ 736,620 62.5 % -1.3 % 6.4 % Construction and land development 243,023 18.2 % 252,079 19.0 % 226,499 19.2 % -3.6 % 7.3 % Residential 227,172 17.0 % 202,512 15.3 % 149,437 12.7 % 12.2 % 52.0 % Total mortgage loans on real estate $ 1,253,730 93.8 % $ 1,248,733 94.2 % $ 1,112,556 94.4 % 0.4 % 12.7 % Commercial loans 81,553 6.1 % 76,096 5.8 % 65,334 5.5 % 7.2 % 24.8 % Consumer loans 1,099 0.1 % 653 0.0 % 777 0.1 % 68.3 % 41.4 % Total loans $ 1,336,382 100.0 % $ 1,325,482 100.0 % $ 1,178,667 100.0 % 0.8 % 13.4 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (11,176 ) (10,756 ) (9,783 ) Net deferred loan costs (fees) 439 50 (1,348 ) Net loans $ 1,325,645 $ 1,314,776 $ 1,167,536 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Percentage Change Deposits $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Last 3 Mos Last 12 Mos Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 274,878 19.9 % $ 273,459 20.9 % $ 228,826 19.4 % 0.5 % 20.1 % Interest-bearing demand deposits: NOW accounts 74,892 5.4 % 60,835 4.7 % 70,933 6.0 % 23.1 % 5.6 % Money market accounts 181,944 13.2 % 180,253 13.8 % 204,996 17.4 % 0.9 % -11.2 % Savings accounts 32,745 2.4 % 29,208 2.2 % 15,628 1.3 % 12.1 % 109.5 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more 249,802 18.1 % 255,220 19.5 % 215,304 18.3 % -2.1 % 16.0 % Less than $250,000 128,176 9.3 % 128,283 9.8 % 114,233 9.7 % -0.1 % 12.2 % QwickRate® Certificates of deposit 20,011 1.5 % 18,030 1.4 % 19,645 1.7 % 11.0 % 1.9 % ICS® 211,492 15.3 % 187,439 14.3 % 154,579 13.1 % 12.8 % 36.8 % CDARS® 57,398 4.2 % 50,884 3.9 % 90,977 7.7 % 12.8 % -36.9 % Brokered deposits 148,104 10.7 % 125,093 9.6 % 63,413 5.4 % 18.4 % 133.6 % Total deposits $ 1,379,442 100.0 % $ 1,308,704 100.0 % $ 1,178,534 100.0 % 5.4 % 17.0 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased $ - - N/M $ 12,000 12.1 % $ - - N/M N/M N/M Federal Home Loan Bank advances 37,000 60.0 % 62,000 62.9 % 61,500 71.4 % -40.3 % -39.8 % Subordinated debt 24,642 40.0 % 24,630 25.0 % 24,593 28.6 % 0.0 % 0.2 % Total borrowings $ 61,642 100.0 % $ 98,630 100.0 % $ 86,093 100.0 % -37.5 % -28.4 % Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,441,084 $ 1,407,334 $ 1,264,627 2.4 % 14.0 % Core customer funding sources (1) $ 1,211,327 84.1 % $ 1,165,581 82.8 % $ 1,095,476 86.6 % 3.9 % 10.6 % Wholesale funding sources (2) 205,115 14.2 % 217,123 15.4 % 144,558 11.4 % -5.5 % 41.9 % Subordinated debt (3) 24,642 1.7 % 24,630 1.8 % 24,593 2.0 % 0.0 % 0.2 % Total funding sources $ 1,441,084 100.0 % $ 1,407,334 100.0 % $ 1,264,627 100.0 % 2.4 % 14.0 % (1) Includes ICS and CDARS(r), which are all reciprocal deposits maintained by customers. (2) Consists of QwickRate(r) certificates of deposit, brokered deposits, federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Bank advances. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates (unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income- Yields Average Income- Yields Balance Expense /Rates Balance Expense /Rates Assets Securities $ 136,918 $ 893 2.62 % $ 107,332 $ 717 2.71 % Loans, net of unearned income 1,320,447 16,625 5.06 % 1,165,002 15,078 5.25 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 93,474 300 1.29 % 96,444 581 2.44 % Federal funds sold - - - - N/M 115 1 3.53 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,550,839 $ 17,818 4.62 % $ 1,368,893 $ 16,377 4.85 % Other assets 38,732 33,585 Total assets $ 1,589,571 $ 1,402,478 Liabilities & Shareholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits NOW accounts $ 149,077 $ 345 0.93 % $ 122,517 $ 347 1.15 % Money market accounts 292,886 902 1.24 % 278,890 1,033 1.50 % Savings accounts 30,797 101 1.32 % 9,965 16 0.65 % Time deposits 592,889 3,110 2.11 % 521,409 2,690 2.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,065,649 $ 4,458 1.68 % $ 932,781 $ 4,086 1.78 % Federal funds purchased $ 132 $ 1 3.05 % $ 300 $ 2 2.70 % Subordinated debt 24,635 372 6.07 % 24,585 372 6.14 % Other borrowed funds 44,703 160 1.44 % 67,133 338 2.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,135,119 $ 4,991 1.77 % $ 1,024,799 $ 4,798 1.90 % Demand deposits and other liabilities 287,850 232,580 Total liabilities $ 1,422,969 $ 1,257,379 Shareholders' equity 166,602 145,099 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,589,571 $ 1,402,478 Interest rate spread 2.85 % 2.95 % Net interest income and margin $ 12,827 3.33 % $ 11,579 3.43 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005196/en/

© Business Wire 2020 0 Latest news "Companies" 09:44a Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting PR 09:43a PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Board Meeting in Progress of JS Investments Limited AQ 09:43a GUL AHMED TEXTILE MILLS : Material Information of Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited AQ 09:43a INVEST CAPITAL INVESTMENT BANK : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2020 of Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited AQ 09:43a GHAZI FABRICS INTERNATIONAL : Board of directors meeting of Ghazi Fabrics International Limited AQ 09:43a SHADMAN COTTON MILLS : Board of directors meeting of Shadman Cotton Mills Limited AQ 09:43a RELIANCE WEAVING MILLS : Board of directors meeting of Reliance Weaving Mills Limited AQ 09:43a PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Board of directors meeting of Diamond Industries Limited AQ 09:43a FRIESLANDCAMPINA ENGRO PAKISTAN : Financial results of Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited for Quarter ended March 31, 2020 AQ 09:43a PAK GULF LEASING : Board Meeting in Progress of Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited AQ