John Marshall Bank : Expands Board of Directors with Addition of Mike Garcia

President of Mike Garcia Construction adds Prince William County influence

Today, John Marshall Bank welcomed Mike Garcia to its board of directors. Mr. Garcia is president of Mike Garcia Construction Inc., a family-owned business. He established his Prince William County-based company in 1981, and during the past seven years, Mike Garcia Construction has been voted Best Builder of Prince William County. Garcia was a director of Cardinal Bank from 1999 and served on the board’s loan committee until the bank’s acquisition by United Bank in 2017.

Garcia currently is Chairman of the Prince William County Commercial Development Committee, lending his knowledge and experience in residential and commercial real estate development to support and guide business owners through the entire process of commercial real estate development projects. Garcia supports the community by exclusively hiring talent within Prince William County, and by supporting multiple community projects and youth organizations. He has received numerous awards over the years for his community service.

John R. Maxwell, John Marshall Bank’s Executive Chairman of the Board, said, “Mike Garcia brings to our already talented board a diverse perspective in several areas, including residential and commercial real estate development and risk management. We look forward to benefiting from his unique talents and experience, especially as we expand our market presence in Prince William County.”

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: JMSB) reported total assets of $1.23 billion at June 30, 2018. Year-over-year asset growth, from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018, was $109.7 million, or 9.8%.

“During a time when many local community banks have either merged or been acquired, John Marshall Bank has steadily and organically grown its assets to $1.23 billion,” said Garcia. “John Marshall Bank is one of the few remaining original community banks in the Northern Virginia D.C. metro market, and I am pleased to accept the responsibilities of a Director during this exciting time of the Bank’s growth.”

The decision to expand the Board of Directors with the talent Mike Garcia brings is seen as a demonstration of John Marshall Bank’s strength and commitment to its investors and the communities it serves. The company has banking centers in Reston, Alexandria, Arlington, Leesburg, Rockville, Washington, D.C., and a seventh Tysons Corner branch scheduled to open late fall. A loan production office is scheduled to open in Prince William County in the fall of 2018 as well. The Bank is headquartered in Reston.

John Marshall Bank first opened to the public in Falls Church, Virginia in May 2006. Since that time, the bank has become one of the areas most respected, fastest growing and well-capitalized banks.

