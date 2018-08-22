John Marshall Bank : Expands Board of Directors with Addition of Mike Garcia

Today, John Marshall Bank welcomed Mike Garcia to its board of
directors. Mr. Garcia is president of Mike Garcia Construction Inc., a
family-owned business. He established his Prince William County-based
company in 1981, and during the past seven years, Mike Garcia
Construction has been voted Best Builder of Prince William County.
Garcia was a director of Cardinal Bank from 1999 and served on the
board’s loan committee until the bank’s acquisition by United Bank in
2017.
Garcia currently is Chairman of the Prince William County Commercial
Development Committee, lending his knowledge and experience in
residential and commercial real estate development to support and guide
business owners through the entire process of commercial real estate
development projects. Garcia supports the community by exclusively
hiring talent within Prince William County, and by supporting multiple
community projects and youth organizations. He has received numerous
awards over the years for his community service.
John R. Maxwell, John Marshall Bank’s Executive Chairman of the Board,
said, “Mike Garcia brings to our already talented board a diverse
perspective in several areas, including residential and commercial real
estate development and risk management. We look forward to benefiting
from his unique talents and experience, especially as we expand our
market presence in Prince William County.”
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: JMSB) reported total assets of $1.23
billion at June 30, 2018. Year-over-year asset growth, from June 30,
2017 to June 30, 2018, was $109.7 million, or 9.8%.
“During a time when many local community banks have either merged or
been acquired, John Marshall Bank has steadily and organically grown its
assets to $1.23 billion,” said Garcia. “John Marshall Bank is one of the
few remaining original community banks in the Northern Virginia D.C.
metro market, and I am pleased to accept the responsibilities of a
Director during this exciting time of the Bank’s growth.”
The decision to expand the Board of Directors with the talent Mike
Garcia brings is seen as a demonstration of John Marshall Bank’s
strength and commitment to its investors and the communities it serves.
The company has banking centers in Reston, Alexandria, Arlington,
Leesburg, Rockville, Washington, D.C., and a seventh Tysons Corner
branch scheduled to open late fall. A loan production office is
scheduled to open in Prince William County in the fall of 2018 as well.
The Bank is headquartered in Reston.
John Marshall Bank first opened to the public in Falls Church, Virginia
in May 2006. Since that time, the bank has become one of the areas most
respected, fastest growing and well-capitalized banks.
Please visit http://www.johnmarshallbank.com.
For more information or to schedule an interview with a John Marshall
Bank spokesperson, please contact Bruce Gemmill of John Marshall Bank at
703-584-0870 or bgemmill@johnmarshallbank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005466/en/