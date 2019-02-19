John Marshall Law School Named Most Diverse Law School in the Midwest

Chicago, Illinois, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The John Marshall Law School in Chicago is proud to again be recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the country. In this year’s diversity survey, preLaw Magazine rated John Marshall the top law school in the Midwest for diversity based on its faculty and student body.

This is the fourth consecutive year preLaw Magazine has recognized the law school for its diversity. In 2018, John Marshall was named a top law school for African-American and Asian Law Students. John Marshall also boasts a diverse faculty, with all seven of its last full-time faculty hires being individuals of color.

Since 1899, John Marshall has welcomed students of color, women and immigrants. The law school graduated its first female student, Jessie Cook, in 1903; its first African-American student, James Randle, in 1904; and its first Hispanic student, William E. Rodriguez, in 1912.

John Marshall’s community is made up of more than 30 student organizations that represent the diverse interests and pursuits of the student body. These organizations include the Women’s Law Caucus, Asian Pacific American Law Students Association, Black Law Students Association, Latino Law Students Association, South Asian Law Students Association and Middle Eastern Law Students Association.

About The John Marshall Law School

The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity. In July 2018, The John Marshall Law School and University of Illinois at Chicago Boards of Trustees voted to create UIC John Marshall Law School — Chicago’s first and only public law school. The transaction, which is expected to take effect for Fall 2019, has since received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and acquiescence from the American Bar Association. Learn more at jmls.uic.edu.

Miller McDonald The John Marshall Law School 3124272737 mmcdona@jmls.edu