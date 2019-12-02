Log in
John McConnell Named Director of Sales by The Approved Companies

12/02/2019

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Approved Oil Company" is pleased to announce the promotion of John McConnell to Director of Sales.

John McConnell - Director of Sales

John joined our organization in July 2018 as Business Development Executive, and has been instrumental in the growth and development of profitable new business while maintaining key customer relationships. We are confident that John will continue to support company growth in his new role, and help our organization remain competitive by identifying and implementing sales initiatives that foster success.

An accomplished Energy professional, John has nearly 25 years' experiences in the energy industry. He began his career working on the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange. While working at the NYMEX, John's focus was on Natural Gas and Crude Oil trading for various clients.

John began selling deregulated natural gas in 1995 for Equitable Resources Inc. Equitable Resources sales group was then purchased by The Hess Corporation in 1998. For the next 16 years John worked in various sales and sales management roles at Hess serving customers on the entire East Coast. In 2014, Hess Energy Marketing was acquired by Direct Energy where John's main focus as Senior Business Manager was concentrating on the New York City market.  

John received his Bachelor's degree from State University of New York- Stony Brook University and when not working, hobbies include fly fishing, golf and spending time with wife Jennifer and three daughters, Shannon, Emily and Grace.

Contact:
Michelle Perrott
718-238-1050
michellep@approvedoil.com

Providing exceptional service in New York City since 1932
www.approvedoil.com

(PRNewsfoto/Approved Oil Company)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-mcconnell-named-director-of-sales-by-the-approved-companies-300967618.html

SOURCE Approved Oil Company


© PRNewswire 2019
