John R Oishei Foundation : Oishei High School Scholarships Offered for Fall of 2019

The John R. Oishei Foundation is pleased to announce the availability of full four-year tuition scholarships for incoming high school freshmen at area private secondary schools for the fall of 2019. Oishei High School Scholarships are awarded to talented, dedicated students of color in the Western New York area who want to attend one of 14 participating high schools that are members of the Education Collaborative of WNY (EdCo).

Established in 1998, the highly selective scholarship offers an educational opportunity to local students of color with demonstrated financial need. The scholarship is intended to make a positive difference in the lives of students, their families and the academic institutions where recipients attend. Oishei's high school tuition support has funded more than 300 scholarships to date and now invests more than $800,000 per year, totaling more than $10 million since inception.

After determining interest in one or more local private schools, students interested in being considered for an Oishei Scholarship must first complete an on-line application at www.edcowny.org and indicate their top school choice. Each school will nominate three potential scholarship winners who will then be reviewed by an independent scholarship selection committee who will select one scholarship winner for each school. The final scholarship recipients will be notified in the spring of 2019. The scholarships are intended to remove a significant financial burden for local families and to expand educational opportunities for talented students.

Students who are interested in the Scholarship must take an entrance and meet the scholarship requirements to be considered. For more information and to apply, visit www.edcowny.org. Students can also contact the director of admissions at his or her first-choice participating EdCo-member school for more information.

Member schools include: Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, Buffalo Seminary, Canisius High School, Cardinal O'Hara High School, Mt. Mercy Academy, Mount St. Mary Academy, Nardin Academy, Nichols School, The Gow School, The Park School of Buffalo, St. Francis High School, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, and St. Mary's High School. Scholarships to The Gow School are funded in-part by the Oishei Foundation and in-part by Gow.

About the Education Collaborative of WNY (EdCo)

EdCo is a consortium of 14 private high schools that joined forces in 1998 to explore areas in which schools could work together to enhance the educational experiences of their students.