John Robertshaw, Co-Founder & Chairman of iCapital and Former Vice Chairman of Credit Suisse Securities USA, Joins Star Mountain as a Senior Advisor

Star
Mountain Capital, LLC (“Star Mountain”), a specialized investment
manager focused exclusively on the large and underserved U.S.
lower-middle market, is pleased to announce that longtime personal
investor John
Robertshaw has now also become a Star Mountain Senior Advisor.
John Robertshaw has over twenty-five years of alternative investment
experience through various senior roles including at Credit Suisse, DLJ
and Salomon Brothers. Mr. Robertshaw is currently a Co-Founder and
Chairman of the Board of iCapital Network, a financial technology
platform for alternative investments with tech-based solutions for
investors, advisors and asset managers. iCapital was included in the
2018 Forbes FinTech 50 and services more than $6 billion in invested
capital across more than 14,000 underlying accounts.
Strategic partners and investors in iCapital include JPMorgan Chase & Co
(NYSE: JPM), BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BNY Mellon
(NYSE: BK), The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG), Credit Suisse Group AG,
Morgan Stanley Investment Management (NYSE: MS), and UBS Financial
Services, Inc. (NYSE: UBS).
Until 2016, Mr. Robertshaw served as a Vice Chairman of Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) LLC. He served as Co- Head of the Private Fund Group at
Credit Suisse from 2004 through 2013, during which time the Private Fund
Group represented more than 170 funds raising in excess of $250 billion.
Mr. Robertshaw also served as a member of the Asset Management Operating
Committee as well as the Alternative Investments Operating Committee at
Credit Suisse.
Mr. Robertshaw joined Credit Suisse in November 2000, when the bank
merged with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ), where he was a Managing
Director in the Private Fund Group. Mr. Robertshaw joined DLJ in
September 1995 from Salomon Brothers, where he was in charge of Private
Equity Placements.
Mr. Robertshaw has strong long-term relationships with the Star Mountain
team as a personal investor in Star Mountain funds and previously
reporting to Star Mountain Chairman Brian
Finn who held various roles including Co- President and Head of
Asset Management at Credit Suisse.
Mr. Robertshaw holds a BA from Yale University and in 2007 he was voted
"One of the Most Influential People in Private Equity" by Private Equity
International.
“John brings valuable and complementary experience having worked with
and advised hundreds of leading asset management firms over the past 20+
years,” said Brett
Hickey, Founder & CEO of Star Mountain. “As a longtime personal
investor, and someone who has become a friend, we are honored that John
is further aligning himself as we continue to differentiate ourselves,
bringing proven large market expertise to the U.S. lower middle-market.”
“Star Mountain has been one of my top performing investments, providing
a compelling double-digit yield, absolute and risk-adjusted returns,
particularly in today’s volatile market environment,” said John
Robertshaw. “Brett and team have put a lot of time, money and effort
until building a differentiated platform to systematically generate
Alpha as a value-added lender to private, established small and
medium-sized businesses.”
ABOUT STAR MOUNTAIN
Investing in the Growth Engine of America ® – Star
Mountain Capital is a data-driven asset management firm focused on
investing in the large and underserved U.S. lower middle-market of
companies with typically between $10 million and $150 million of annual
revenues. Star Mountain’s distinctive business includes its
Collaborative Ecosystem ® powered by custom-built technology. Having
invested in the U.S. lower middle market since 2001, Star Mountain’s
team brings proven, large market resources to smaller businesses as a
value-added lender and investment partner. Star Mountain was named one
of the 2017
Best Places to Work by Crain’s New York Business.
As part of its ESG, Star
Mountain’s Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses
on improving lives through economic development, including job creation,
health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping
match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized
business career opportunities across the country, including within Star
Mountain’s portfolio which in aggregate represents over 200 companies.
