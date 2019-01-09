John Robertshaw, Co-Founder & Chairman of iCapital and Former Vice Chairman of Credit Suisse Securities USA, Joins Star Mountain as a Senior Advisor

Star Mountain Capital, LLC (“Star Mountain”), a specialized investment manager focused exclusively on the large and underserved U.S. lower-middle market, is pleased to announce that longtime personal investor John Robertshaw has now also become a Star Mountain Senior Advisor.

John Robertshaw has over twenty-five years of alternative investment experience through various senior roles including at Credit Suisse, DLJ and Salomon Brothers. Mr. Robertshaw is currently a Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of iCapital Network, a financial technology platform for alternative investments with tech-based solutions for investors, advisors and asset managers. iCapital was included in the 2018 Forbes FinTech 50 and services more than $6 billion in invested capital across more than 14,000 underlying accounts.

Strategic partners and investors in iCapital include JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK), The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG), Credit Suisse Group AG, Morgan Stanley Investment Management (NYSE: MS), and UBS Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: UBS).

Until 2016, Mr. Robertshaw served as a Vice Chairman of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. He served as Co- Head of the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse from 2004 through 2013, during which time the Private Fund Group represented more than 170 funds raising in excess of $250 billion. Mr. Robertshaw also served as a member of the Asset Management Operating Committee as well as the Alternative Investments Operating Committee at Credit Suisse.

Mr. Robertshaw joined Credit Suisse in November 2000, when the bank merged with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ), where he was a Managing Director in the Private Fund Group. Mr. Robertshaw joined DLJ in September 1995 from Salomon Brothers, where he was in charge of Private Equity Placements.

Mr. Robertshaw has strong long-term relationships with the Star Mountain team as a personal investor in Star Mountain funds and previously reporting to Star Mountain Chairman Brian Finn who held various roles including Co- President and Head of Asset Management at Credit Suisse.

Mr. Robertshaw holds a BA from Yale University and in 2007 he was voted "One of the Most Influential People in Private Equity" by Private Equity International.

“John brings valuable and complementary experience having worked with and advised hundreds of leading asset management firms over the past 20+ years,” said Brett Hickey, Founder & CEO of Star Mountain. “As a longtime personal investor, and someone who has become a friend, we are honored that John is further aligning himself as we continue to differentiate ourselves, bringing proven large market expertise to the U.S. lower middle-market.”

“Star Mountain has been one of my top performing investments, providing a compelling double-digit yield, absolute and risk-adjusted returns, particularly in today’s volatile market environment,” said John Robertshaw. “Brett and team have put a lot of time, money and effort until building a differentiated platform to systematically generate Alpha as a value-added lender to private, established small and medium-sized businesses.”

ABOUT STAR MOUNTAIN

Investing in the Growth Engine of America ® – Star Mountain Capital is a data-driven asset management firm focused on investing in the large and underserved U.S. lower middle-market of companies with typically between $10 million and $150 million of annual revenues. Star Mountain’s distinctive business includes its Collaborative Ecosystem ® powered by custom-built technology. Having invested in the U.S. lower middle market since 2001, Star Mountain’s team brings proven, large market resources to smaller businesses as a value-added lender and investment partner. Star Mountain was named one of the 2017 Best Places to Work by Crain’s New York Business.

As part of its ESG, Star Mountain’s Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses on improving lives through economic development, including job creation, health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized business career opportunities across the country, including within Star Mountain’s portfolio which in aggregate represents over 200 companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005693/en/