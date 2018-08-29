John Thune : Thune Statement on ITC Decision to Block Tariffs on Newsprint

WASHINGTON -

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) overturned proposed tariffs on Canadian newsprint, which were causing significant harm to local newspapers throughout South Dakota. Thune, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) urged the ITC to oppose the tariffs in a letter earlier this year.

'This is great news and a big win for newspapers across South Dakota and the rest of the country,' said Thune. 'Newspapers, particularly those in rural areas like those across South Dakota, would have continued to suffer under these tariffs, which have already led to significant increases in production costs. Daily and weekly newspapers are the heartbeat of our local communities, which is why I'm glad the ITC followed our recommendation and protected them from the collateral damage these tariffs were causing.'

Thune is a cosponsor of S. 2835, the Protecting Rational Incentives in Newsprint Trade (PRINT) Act of 2018, legislation that would have prevented these tariffs from being imposed on imported uncoated groundwood paper from Canada, the primary source of newsprint.